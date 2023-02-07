PREMATEE Bheem, the mother of deceased radio personality and entertainer, Anil Bheem, says her heart was broken into pieces and no words can describe what she was feeling.
In a Facebook post, Bheem noted that her son had touched the lives of many people, locally and abroad.
She wrote, “My life is in turmoil and I am broken into pieces....I am lost, for words cannot explain what I am going through at this time. My loving son, Anil Bheem, is gone forever from this world after touching the lives of all those who loved him.”
Bheem, who is also a singer, said her son was special and had brought comfort and love to the downtrodden. “But he left me in shock and I can’t understand why,” she said.
She expressed gratitude to the many people who have reached out to her family offering support and comfort. “May the almighty God take you home and may you find eternal bliss. You will live in my heart forever, my precious son,” she wrote.
The funeral for Anil Bheem will be held on Thursday, following a musical send-off.
The service will be held at the NCIC Nagar, Endeavour, Chaguanas from 9 a.m.
The announcement was made by the management of 103.1FM in a Facebook post yesterday.
The radio station also announced that the finals of its Chutney Soca Road March carded for Friday has been postponed until further notice.
Bheem, 48, had been the host of 103.1FM’s Catch the Rhythms programme daily at 3 p.m.
He died at his home in Curepe on Saturday morning.
Bheem had earlier performed at the 103.1FM Fenomenal Fridays event at The Rig Restaurant in La Romaine and then Avala Restaurant, Heartland Plaza, Chaguanas, on Friday night.
The Express was told that he returned home and began complaining of severe chest pains around 4 a.m. The Emergency Medical Services was contacted but Bheem could not be revived.
News of his sudden passing triggered an outpouring of love from his friends and fans on social media.
Candlelight vigils
And as his loved ones celebrated his life in nightly prayer services at his home, fans abroad held candlelight vigils in his memory.
His fans in the United States gathered at Ozone Park, Queens, New York, to remember the “singing legend”.
Bheem was well-known for his melodious voice performing bhajans, Bollywood songs and chutney. His daughter, Pritivi, was a frontline member of his band BMRZ. Bheem was married to former radio personality, Cheryl Bheem. He has been described as a leader in the local Indo-music industry and supporters have called on the authorities to recognise Bheem’s contribution to the art form.
In a media release, the Ministry of Tourism stated that Bheem had made a tremendous contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural landscape through his performance of Bollywood, religious and chutney music. And in recognising his contributions, the ministry inaccurately identified the Hanuman Chalisa as part of Bheem’s chutney soca repertoire instead of religious. The ministry has since apologised to his family, supporters and the Hindu community.