Divali plans shattered

Murdered security officer Kimraj Jagessar was looking forward to celebrating Divali next Thursday with his wife and children.
He had already made plans for a big celebration with lots of food, family, lights and music that would have started early that day.
He never got the chance.
The Express met his wife, four sons and three daughters at their Sookai Trace (East) home in Aranjuez yesterday, following his shooting death on Thursday when six gunmen ambushed him and a cigarette delivery driver at a mini-mart at San Pablo Trace and Valencia Old Road, Valencia.
Police said around 12.30 p.m., Thor Security Services officer Jagessar was standing outside the mini-mart, providing security for the driver of a panel van.
Driver Mark Balfour was delivering cigarettes to the mini-mart when the six gunmen jumped out from nearby bushes, and several of them started firing at Jagessar.
Jagessar was fatally shot in the head and about the body.
Police believe the bandits had been waiting in the bushes for some time to ambush the security guard and the driver.
Balfour was shot in the leg.
The bandits then stole the panel van and drove into a side street off Valencia Old Road.
Seven people have since been held by police.
Speaking to the Express, Jagessar’s wife, Beena, recalled that her husband’s tastes were simple.
He loved coffee with an occasional cigarette.
He loved watching TV and having her and his four sons and three daughters around him, she said.
For Divali next Thursday he planned on playing religious songs loudly, receiving visitors and having lots to eat, ending the day with the lighting of dozens of deyas around his home.
His son, Neemi, 27, remembered his father as the main breadwinner and foundation of his family.
“My father was one of the bravest men I knew,” he said.
Another son, Ganesh, said, “The killers made a very big mistake. He was not just a person, he was a blessing, and from a young boy he struggled and well look after us.”
He described his father as a “real” person. “It had things he liked and things he didn’t like, but at the end of the day he loved his family and, right or wrong, he stood for them,” he said.
His daughter, Rupa, told the Express: “Divali this year would have been special because only (Thursday) I bought Indian wear to wear for that day.”
Jagessar’s family said his other passion was his appearance.
“A bottle of perfume would last two days with him,” joked another son, Dinesh.
Security officers upset
The North and South divisional manager of Thor Security, Leanna Alphonso, said the company had lost a “foundation member” with Jagessar’s murder.
Speaking to the Express at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, she said he had worked for Thor Security for over 20 years.
“He was a family member who was close to the owners, and what happened on Thursday devastated all our officers,” she said.
She remembered that the owner of a store in Princes Town would request that Jagessar be posted there.
“You are talking about an all-rounder who could do anything, and he was one of the best dressed precepted officers. He was one of the few officers that wore suits.
“Not Nehru suits, but suits like you are going to church,” she said, adding that he was one of the few precepted officers who would do that.
“I will always remember him saying, ‘Ms Alphonso, you see me. I am born for this, but at the ending of the day you see my family, I am outside there because of them’,” she said.
His funeral has not yet been planned, as an autopsy is expected to take place on Monday.