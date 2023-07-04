When Aliyah Henry received her results from the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam yesterday, all she wanted to do was share the moment with her dad, Yusuf Henry.
Aliyah, who passed for her first choice school, which was not disclosed to the Express, asked to be taken to his gravesite.
Speaking to the Express in a phone interview yesterday, her mother Tia Gopaul said before the Ministry of Education’s online portal was assessed to view the results, Aliyah was sombre but “when she saw her results she was quite happy but then she was sad again. She told me, ‘Mummy, I really wish daddy was here with me to see my results.’ She really wanted her father’s approval.”
Yusuf Henry, along with three of his colleagues from LMCS – Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban and Rishi Nagassar, was sucked into an underwater pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company, while conducting maintenance work on February 25, 2022. Their bodies were later recovered.
During the Commission of Enquiry into the diving tragedy, the public heard from 11-year-old Aliyah through her statement, read by attorney Prakash Ramadhar.
She described her dad as her hero who loved her unconditionally and gave her courage, strength, support and gifts. She recalled him singing her “Happy birthday” on her tenth birthday, the last he shared with her. She wrote that she could not stop watching the video, to see his face and his smile.
She said she will never get over his “horrific death”, which he did not deserve. Aliyah said she missed her father daily and that, “Every day I wake up is like I am living a nightmare at my father is no longer with me.” She added, “I write SEA this year and I don’t know how I am going to do it without my dad’s support.”
Gopaul yesterday said that Yusuf had worked with his daughter in her schoolwork and would have been “super proud” of the results. “Today he would have been here, front and centre, cheering her on and making sure she’s always smiling. The fact that he’s not here is really hard on her. She really misses her dad and wished that he was here today to celebrate with her,” she said.
Aliyah aspires to become a doctor, a profession which piqued her interest when her grandmother was ill. The matriarch, Gopaul’s mother, died two months before the tragedy involving Yusuf.
As to her own experience, Gopaul, who also has a three-year-old daughter, said it has been tough as a single parent. “The loss is just terrible. It’s has been hard financially, emotionally, spiritually, everything,” she said.
Gopual did not divulge the name of the school for which Aliyah passed in the SEA but said that she was proud of her daughter’s results. Although Aliyah had a mix of reactions, Gopaul said, “I’m going to try to do my best today to make sure her spirits are lifted and she is OK because she requested to go and visit her father at the cemetery. I’m going to take her there now.”
Aliyah visits the gravesite at Turure Cemetery, Sangre Grande, about twice for the week but specifically asked to be taken yesterday.
Following their visit, Gopaul planned to take her daughter for dinner and ice-cream.
“Whatever else she wants to do, I will go and do with her. I’m going to do my best to cheer her up,” Gopaul added.