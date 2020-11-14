Diver’s family keeping hope alive

TODAY marks one week since retired nurse Reinaldo Novoa went missing at sea after going for an open dive in Manzanilla.
He left the safety of the shore and entered the waters around 11 a.m. that day.
But by 4 p.m., the operator of the boat he went out to sea in said Novoa was nowhere in sight.
Now with each day that passes, his family members and friends are growing increasingly worried that the chances of Novoa being found alive are fading away.
But they are still keeping hope alive and praying for a miracle.
They remain confident that the 66-year-old will be found alive and well and reunited with his relatives bringing a happy ending to their past week of despair.
The family has reached out to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, asking for his assistance in making contact with the Regional Security System (RSS) based in Barbados for help in their continued search.
On Thursday the request was e-mailed to Al-Rawi.
Up to yesterday evening, the Sunday Express was unable to confirm if it was actually received by the Attorney General.
The letter stated that the search team had received new information based on dives carried out last week, along with multiple reports from the Air Guard and Coast Guard.
Those reports indicated new projections showing that Novoa was possibly swept out either east or north into open ocean.
Based on these reports, they believe the search should not be confined to Trinidad and Tobago waters, but that it should be extended and concentrated to the waters of Barbados, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
“We are asking for your assistance in making contact with RSS who have a search and locate function, their aircraft similar to that of our Air Guard, who often fly between islands and who have recently had a run to Trinidad and will soon again.
“These flights do not have back end crew to operate the camera systems for search and locate operations (and) a formal request from your division we believe may be able to help,” the letter from his family stated.
'Please keep an eye out'
Novoa’s son, Reinaldo Novoa Jr, told the Sunday Express via WhatsApp yesterday he was grateful for the “tremendous effort” the authorities have been putting into the search for his father.
“There are improvements to be made, but I am confident that with every experience our services continue to get better. Our hardworking officers have efficiently managed their operations and make best of what they have.
“Together with other nations they have created a network of technical support and co-ordination of which we should be proud. To the public I would first of all like to express our gratitude for everything they have done. They have made this search effort one for which we will forever be grateful,” he stated.
Novoa Jr said at this point, the search teams needed everyone searching coastal areas, especially the east and north coasts, for his father.
He said it was heart-warming to see the country come together in the effort to find the elder Novoa and this showed that “there is still humanity in this digital age of socially distanced togetherness.
“We are not the only ones with a family member missing, and we encourage the public as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says ‘if you see something, say something’. This is what makes it happen. A tribal effort powered by technological advancements.
“We have come very far as a country and from what I have seen thus far, through this experience, we have first-class citizens just waiting to help. All that is needed in our time of stress is to remain disciplined to the task at hand, and have tolerance for persons who do not understand the effects of their actions. Then and only then can we be productive in our endeavours, whatever they may be.
“So again, please keep an eye out for us. Let us know where we have eyes and know that we are grateful for any little help rendered,” he said.