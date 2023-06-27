Vanessa Kussie, widow of deceased diver Rishi Nagassar, will be contesting the new seat of Couva West/Roystonia in the August 14 local government election.
Kussie, 48, will contest the seat which falls under the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC).
Accompanied by UNC supporters, Kussie filed her nomination papers yesterday at the Ato Boldon Stadium.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Kussie, a single mother of three ages 4, 13 and 21, said she decided to enter politics and join the UNC because only Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar showed support and offered kindness to her and her children during their days of darkness.
She said there was no support from the Government and from Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and she felt powerless and hurt.
Kussie said as a woman and single parent she had to struggle for her children and she believes that she can be a beacon to help others who are suffering under the Keith Rowley led PNM Government.
She said there is a lot of work to be done in the community which includes focusing on the youth and the elderly and building family life and community spirit.
Asked why she chose the UNC, Kussie said “when this tragedy happened no one from the Government or Paria called me or came to my home...my house did not have food, my children and I, we only got support from the UNC. Kamla Persad-Bissessar she came home by me and she gave her support.”
Kussie said the UNC stood at her family’s side and in the same way the party provided strength to her, in turn she believes she can be a helping force to others in need.
The Paria diving tragedy which claimed the lives of four LMCS divers gripped Trinidad and Tobago in 2022.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31, Rishi Nagassar, 48, and Christopher Boodram, 36, were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd when they were sucked into the pipeline. Four of them died.
On that very Friday evening, Boodram was rescued by private divers.