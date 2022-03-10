Let justice have its way, said pastor Nolan Warner yesterday during the homily for diver Yusuf “Buffy” Henry.
Henry, 31, was among four men who died on February 25, when they were sucked into an underwater pipeline at the Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd facility in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre.
The others were Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Fyzal Kurban.
Funeral services for Kurban and Ali took place over the last few days, while Nagassar’s is yet to be held.
Yesterday’s funeral took place at the Valencia Pentecostal Assembly, Kangalee Street, Valencia .
Henry’s mother, Nicole Greenidge, who delivered the eulogy, thanked those who stood with the family. She stood at the pulpit with her daughter, Afeisha, who was supposed to deliver the eulogy but broke down while doing so.
Greenidge continued, however, saying while her son may not have been perfect, he was hard-working, a loving father of four, he was the life of the party and impacted almost anyone he met, “but he left a hole that will never be filled”.
“I am hurting, but we will use this moment to bring calm,” she said. “We have a true and existing God as God got me.”
Let us forgive
Pastor Warner said nothing about the Paria tragedy, what happened there and allegations being made against the company by the Opposition, which was represented yesterday by St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen.
Also present was leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah, and activist and leader of the First Wave Movement Umar Abdullah.
“We come to celebrate his life,” said Pastor Warner.
He continued, “Let us not use hate to define and determine the value and purpose of his life. Let us not become so judgemental that we lose sight of the person we are missing and grieving, as what ought to happen is that we are to allow God’s justice to take its course. And if humans desire and are determined to be part of this system, then God will execute to find out what happened,” said Warner.
“But for us, one, we celebrate his life, two, we grieve his passing and, three, we forgive those who may have had a part of play in his demise,” he said.
He continued. “You say to me—pastor, why do we forgive?” he asked, rhetorically, replying, “because when we hold on to hate, we give to the person to whom we hate and, in truth and in fact, we never fully let go of the incident or the impact it has on us.
“I would want to recommend strongly that we choose forgiveness, long before we find out who is guilty and who is not. We choose to forgive and let justice have its way,” he preached.
He then reminded mourners that almost everyone who has struck their toes has shouted out, “Oh, God.”
Warner said if God chose to punish anytime someone did that, a lot of people would not be here.
“But it is God’s love that seeks us out,” he added.