DIVING DISASTER

RELATIVES of four men who undertook a diving job for Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and failed to resurface are in agony as they await the outcome of the search for their loved ones.
The four divers are presumed dead, as search and rescue teams at Paria and other agencies have turned up empty-handed after searching for hours.
Relatives of the missing men gathered outside Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility, waiting yesterday, hoping and praying the divers would be found alive.
Energy Minister Stuart Young went to the Pointe-a-Pierre facility yesterday and met with officials regarding the incident.
In a social media post, Young, who returned from a trip abroad on Friday night, said he was meeting with the families of the four divers sucked into a 36-inch crude oil pipeline, and who have not been seen since Friday afternoon.
The missing men have been identified as Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagessar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr.
One member of the diving team—Christopher Boodram—survived and is receiving treatment.
Boodram, was found about 50 feet into the pipe and was pulled out alive. He suffered multiple bruises and other injuries, and is now being treated in the hyperbaric chamber at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Joseph Henry, father of missing diver Yusuf Henry, told the Sunday Express yesterday that as soon as he heard about the incident, he went to the Paria facility on Friday night, hoping to get any news about his son.
The distraught father said he left his Sangre Grande home upon hearing that his son, who was part of a five-member underwater maintenance team contracted by Paria, went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
He also said he had another son who previously passed away.
Henry said, “My daughter called me and told me about the mishap that happened down here (at Paria). I finished up what I was doing, and we came down here around 9 or 10 p.m. My son is a welder and a certified diver. We came here last night, and we are still here.”
Despite the intermittent showers, Henry camped outside the facility until yesterday morning.
He said more relatives of the other missing divers turned up at Paria looking for answers.
‘I feel numb’
Vanessa Nagessar, the wife of Rishi Nagessar, one of the four missing divers, tried to talk through her tears.
She said, “ Right now I feel numb. All I can think about is our two-year-old son. My husband has worked as an underwater diver for 20 years. His mother recently had triple bypass surgery and he wanted to take some time off to be with her.”
She lamented, “They aren’t telling us anything. A worker (from Paria) came and told us they wanted all of us to go inside a room on the compound to have some sort of conference. We asked if we could tape it, and they said no.”
Nagessar said up until 5 p.m. yesterday, they still had not received any information from Paria about their missing relatives.
She said, “All of the families here have agreed that we are going to stick together, and we are not going anywhere until we get answers.”
Nagessar said her husband was injured in an explosion last year at Paria, and he had taken months to heal after the injury.
The men, who were equipped with scuba tanks, were pulled into the undersea pipeline in the Gulf of Paria on Friday.
The only way the men could still be alive is if they encountered a pocket of breathable air.
The air in the pipeline is toxic.
A scuba diver can stay underwater for about an hour before running out of air. It has been more than 24 hours since the men were pulled into the pipe.
The company is being asked by the relatives of the missing men to explain in detail the standard operating procedures (SOP) adopted for the project.
The company is also being asked to explain how a vacuum could have been created in the pipeline if all the machinery was supposed to be shut down and only restarted after the job was completed and certified.
People on the scene of the incident say the men were working on a sea pipe at Berth 6, off Paria’s west coast facility, when they were sucked into the pipeline.
Within an hour, a diver rescue team, involving the relatives of some of the men, went into the water in search of the men.
Paria issues updates
Paria issued its first statement on the incident at 9.04 p.m. Friday: “On Friday 25th February 2022, private contractors from LMCS Ltd were conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at the no 36 Sealine riser on Berth #6 at Paria Trading Company Ltd, Pointe-a-Pierre.
“During the exercise, an incident occurred which resulted in the loss of sight of the five-member team who were being monitored from shore. The cause and extent are still being determined.
“Incident Management Protocols at Paria were immediately triggered, in accordance with established standards. At the time of issuing this statement, one member of the team has been found, and is currently in a stable condition at the San Fernando Hospital.
“Further rescue efforts are currently under way with the support of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.”
LMCS company is owned by Kazim Ali.
His son, Kazim Ali Jr, is among the missing.
At 3 p.m. yesterday, Paria issued its second update on the tragedy, stating, “Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd (Paria) continues the operation with respect to the four missing LMCS Ltd contractors following an incident yesterday. The contractors went missing while conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at #36 Sealine riser on Berth #6 at Paria, Pointe-a-Pierre on Friday 25, February, 2022.
“LMCS Ltd is a service company contracted by Paria with over 30 years of experience in engineering design, procurement, marine construction, and land construction services, inclusive of diving-related underwater services and marine support. The divers who were engaged in this operation are all certified and have a total of over 30 years’ experience among them.
“The immediate response to the incident included the mobilisation of experienced rescue teams to work with Paria in their efforts to search for the missing men whilst ensuring the safety of the personnel present.
“Operational scenarios were risk-assessed and implemented and included the use of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and other technology. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and other subject matter experts were in support of this operation. All stakeholders continue to work assiduously in this support of this activity.
“Paria has also engaged the counselling service provider PEAPSL to be on standby to support families and employees.
“Paria will work with LMCS Ltd to address this situation.”