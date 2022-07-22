Members of the public can now follow the progress of the commission of enquiry into the deaths of the four divers in the Paria Trading Co Ltd incident, via a newly launched website.
The commission’s secretariat announced the website in a release yesterday.
The site can be accessed at www.coe2022.com, which also allows access to the commission’s procedural rules, and provides contact details for the commission’s secretariat.
The commission was set up to investigate the February 25 incident that led to the deaths of four of the five LMCS Ltd divers who were contracted by the State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to do underwater maintenance on a sea pipe.
The divers—Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jnr—were killed after being sucked into a 32-inch underwater pipeline.
The commission was originally headed by Justice Dennis Morrison, QC, who was appointed on April 22. Morrison, however, resigned from the role a month later, citing personal reasons.