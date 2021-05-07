Pandemic tears.
Both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday confessed to being reduced to tears in the face of their “disappointment” over “the response of the national community to pandemic restrictions” and the tragic consequences that flow from it.
The Government deepened and tightened its containment measures from midnight last night, announcing that with the exception of essential services the country goes into extended lockdown until May 23.
As he began the news conference yesterday, the Prime Minister said: “I woke up this morning holding back my own tears for that family where father and son in the same household within hours would have passed (from Covid-19). These are not numbers. These are people in families who are bearing that. And the fact that nobody has died in your family is not an excuse to play the fool.”
Saying it was his job to ensure all is not lost, the Prime Minister called for cooperation. “The greater the cooperation, the shorter will be the period of purgatory,” he said.
He added: “It appears as though calling on the population to do certain things has stimulated a certain kind of opposite response. Instead of responding in a way that we should respond to roll back the threat, in the last few days it appears that people have taken this to mean that the Carnival we lost in February, we going to take it now.”
He warned that the result was that the country was moving closer and closer to the reality of a loss of control. “We have not yet lost control of our virus fight, but if we don’t tighten the grip... we will lose the ability to manage the level of infection in the country,” he said.
“Imagine today reading a citizen saying ‘we only getting information, but we want to see the dead people in the hospital to be convinced that there is Covid and it is causing deaths’. You’re serious?” the Prime Minister asked, rhetorically. “Be careful what you wish for,” he added.
“For God’s sake, there is only one way to tell you that this is so. If I tell you anything else, it is either I am going to be inappropriate, incorrect, untrue or irrelevant,” he said. “Every time the Government took a suite of decisions to curb the infection rate, a large number of people decide that their reaction is to seek exemptions from that, “either officially... illegally or just crazily,” he said.
PM: No need for SoE
Rowley said it was impossible to assign a police officer to every citizen, and it was impossible to handcuff and manacle everybody who has infringed the law.
He insisted there was no need to declare a state of emergency (SoE), saying all the restrictions can be achieved without an SoE. “All a SoE does, in addition to this situation (of imposing restrictions), is remove your rights. It doesn’t make you any more responsible,” he said.
However, the PM warned that if the “laxness” continued, he would be forced to extend the measures. “If the ‘don’t give a damn’ (attitude) continues, if ‘the God is a Trini’ continues... what decision you expect me to make on May 23?” he asked.
The Prime Minister said apart from those involved in the essential services, the rest of the country is to batten down for the next two weeks. “I am asking the Commissioner of Police to ensure that he and his men and women who are now called upon to do even more than they were doing, to please encourage the population in all the ways you know how... that bad behaviour has a consequence. Otherwise the price that we are going to pay might be too high for the families that are going to have to pay them,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the Minister of Finance will on Monday announce the relief measures for citizens at the lowest end of the economic scale and “living from pay cheque to pay cheque”. He said he was committed to ensuring that wherever children are involved, “the last of our resources would be used” to ensure that their well-being is maintained.
The Prime Minister said the Minister of Agriculture reported that 2,000 food packages were already prepared and that target was 25,000 packages, which will be allocated to Members of Parliament for onward distribution to their needy constituents. These packages will contain sweet potato, dasheen, plantain, cassava, squash, pineapple, citrus, bodi, tomatoes, chicken, he said.
The Prime Minister also said he was still holding the Minister of Education and her team to the position that the SEA exams will be held on June 10. However, he said, “if as we approach that day the situation is woeful and awful, that we will cancel”.
Deyalsingh: Don’t go by
Mom for Mother’s Day
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he wept as he saw what was taking place at the Brian Lara Promenade yesterday on his way to work. “A total disregard for the public health measures. It was sad. I pulled aside and literally a tear came to my eye,” he said with a heavy sigh. “We don’t know what else to do to get the man in the street to understand how severe this is, and how important their role is in combating this virus. I have no problem with people drinking their White Oak and Coca-Cola at that hour of the morning, but do it home, don’t do it on the Brian Lara Promenade, sitting next to each other, a foot apart with your mask off,” he said.
Noting tomorrow is Mother’s Day, he said, “If we treat Mother’s Day as another excuse to gather at the homes of our mothers, we may not have those mothers for Mother’s Day 2022.”
He appealed to the population: “Don’t have gatherings where all the children come, all the grandchildren come, all the aunts and uncles,” because that would do a disservice to the already strained health sector and to your mothers. “If you love your mother, 2021 is the Mother’s Day where you show love by staying away as much as you can”.
Deyalsingh said people were now making death bed admissions that they had a party or went to a lime or went home by someone. “There are brighter days ahead but we must, at this point in time, shelter in place,” he said.