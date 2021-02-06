“Do these people have a heart?”
This was the question Randolph Bharatt yesterday contemplated about the men who kidnapped and killed his only child, Andrea.
His heart breaking as he continued to remember walking along Heights of Aripo, Arima, to identify his daughter’s body on Thursday, Bharatt was reinforced by his faith as he talked about the fate of the men who took Andrea.
Speaking for the first time since he saw her body down a precipice, he spoke of the men “who had lost their reason and turned to brutish deeds”.
Bharatt said: “You don’t touch God’s anointed people. He does get back. He will lash back. People in this country need to get serious and put God first.”
On Friday, Bharatt’s family held a wake at her Arima Old Road home which was attended by about 60 people.
In a phone interview, Bharatt, an electrician, recounted how he has been suffering since his daughter went missing: “I have been not sleeping. I have not been eating. It’s not easy.”
He said his brain felt “blank” since his daughter’s kidnap and murder.
Asked if he believed Andrea may have been a target and her disappearance was linked her job in the court as suggested by an online newspaper report (and immediately denied by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith) Bharatt said: “Honestly, people have nothing to do. They should mind their business. I does fix fans. I have no information on it. This is news to me. Look at how many problems I have...”
Bharatt also recalled how he affectionately referred to Andrea.
He said: “I call her about 99 times ‘Andrea’ and she did not answer. I called her ‘Pig’ and she came running. So it stuck,” he said as he recalled a good memory of his daughter.
Sharing more memories of his daughter, Bharatt said: “She loved Indian movies. Her favourite colour was pink. She loved butterflies. Anything to do with butterflies.”
Buoyed by family support, Bharatt added: “My family has been here with me. People have been calling and coming to the house.
“They have been expressing condolences. (My brother) Raymond has been here with me right through. He has really been there for me. This morning we got up and we were praying. We were crying.”
Asked about his neighbours, the Bobbs, Bharatt said: “They have really been there for me. Dawn is distraught. She loved Andrea like her own daughter. She is really feeling hurt. She is crying for Andrea.”
He said the family had a prayer group from Arima Friday night.
“They came from Andrea’s church. We are having another prayer group from San Fernando (last night). The pastor is coming for about 7.30 p.m. We had about 60 people. They came and they said prayers.”
Bharatt said people from all over had reacted to his daughter’s death and it had become a “worldwide event”.
He thanked Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and the police for their dedication and diligence towards finding his daughter.
“I want to thank the police from the top to the last rung. I want to thank the hunters and all the people and the volunteers who really came out and helped. Even the poorest people...were praying and crying for my dear daughter,” said Bharatt.
He said he had actually counselled two people who lost their children under horrific circumstances yesterday.
“It was not easy to digest the details. They came here crying and they left laughing.”
Tomorrow, Bharatt will witness her autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.