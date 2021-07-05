DO YOUR THING

the Government should not come “at this 11th hour”, weeks before the expiration of the Commissioner of Police’s contract, to make “substantial changes” to the selection process for the CoP and deputy commissioners when it had three years to do so.
So said United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial as she contributed to the debate on Senator Wade Mark’s motion to annul the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order in the Senate yesterday.
“The Commissioner of Police having his contract end in August and the necessity to ensure that we have a Commissioner of Police appointed and the desire of the citizens of this country to ensure that that process is done quickly is not a reason to accept any short-cut process that the Government puts forward here today,” she said.
“I agree with (Independent) Senator (Anthony) Vieira that if it is that the existing process was found to be too lengthy, too convoluted and too expensive, in the last three years while we had a sitting Commissioner of Police on contract, these proposals could have been made, dealt with and thrashed out. But instead you (the Government) left a process in place that you put in in 2015, which was modified, and now you come at the 11th hour to modify the process and to make substantial changes to it and it is on that basis that we feel we need to look at it very carefully,” Lutchmedial said, adding, “It isn’t enough for us to say ‘look our backs are up against the wall, the contract comes to an end next month and therefore we must act with expedition here today’.”
Cheap ting, no good
Recalling that the Order of 2015 (which this new Order replaces) brought by this same Attorney General and was held to be an illegal incursion on the powers of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) by Justice Peter Rajkumar, Lutchmedial said at that time Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi argued strenuously for the input of the firm to assist in the recruitment exercise and said then that the firm, not the PolSC, should shortlist the candidates.
Lutchmedial also dismissed the argument that the cost of the firm was exorbitant. “To say that we should whittle down the process in order to save money, you know there is the saying ‘cheap ting, no good’,” she said. She said while the Attorney General has argued that nothing in the Order stopped the PolSC from using a firm, the flip side was that nothing mandated the PolSC to use a firm and they can simply do everything in-house. “Does the PolSc have the specialist staff needed to recruit a CoP or DCPs. Yuh not selecting people to run a parlour,” she said, noting that one of the ‘big 4’ recruitment firms—KPMG—was involved in the process on the previous occasion.
Lutchmedial also raised the issue of whether there was a conflict of interest in allowing the PolSC to manage this process. “If you have an incumbent who has been assessed over a period of time by this said PolSc who is now reapplying for the job and they have given him glowing reviews for three years, isn’t there an inherent bias in favour of him over other candidates?” she asked, adding that the converse was also true. That was why an independent firm was needed, she said.
Lutchmedial also endorsed Mark’s concerns that nothing in the 2021 Order stated that the President must submit the top ranked name on the Merit list to the President on each occasion that a notification is sent to the House of Representatives.