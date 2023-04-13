A DOCTOR has been praised for his quick response and persuasive skills which prevented a patient from jumping from the second storey of the Accident and Emergency building at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope.
The drama unfolded around 5 o’clock on Monday morning when a young woman climbed out of a second-storey window of the emergency department and threatened to end her life.
What followed was a tense two-hour negotiation, during which Dr Edson Breedy took his time to build a rapport with the patient and used breathing exercises to calm her anxiety.
As the woman stood precariously on a narrow concrete ledge, hospital staff placed mattresses on the ground to buffer her fall should she jump. After two hours, Breedy was able to calm the patient down and safely retrieve her.
The young woman is now recovering at the hospital.
When reached for comment yesterday, Breedy, who has been working at EWMSC for the past three years, said he was grateful for the excellent training he received while he was a student at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
He also expressed appreciation for the swift support from the police and Fire Service.
“Jumpers” are uncommon at EWMSC, however the Express understands that people who have attempted to self-harm or who have thoughts of self-harm account for many acute admissions to the emergency department.
“I encourage people with suicidal thoughts to visit their local health centres so that they can begin receiving support from mental health professionals,” said neurology specialist Dr Nicholas Maraj.
If you or anyone you may know are experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please contact Lifeline at 800-5588; Childline at 800-4321 or GROOTS Trinidad and Tobago at 384-4722, or a trusted medical professional or counsellor.