I’m sorry, please forgive me.
Dr Avinash Sawh, owner of Sawh’s Medical Associates in San Fernando, wants citizens to forgive him for his racist tirade and abusive language towards an employee, brought to light a week ago via a series of recorded conversations.
He also apologised to the employee, who resigned two weeks ago, and to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
The doctor pledged yesterday to hire nurses based on their qualifications and not on race, and said he was willing to devote himself “selflessly towards charitable works and social contributions” in an effort to undo the hurt he caused.
He said he is now seeking professional help and guidance.
“To my nation of Trinidad and Tobago, I humble myself before you and beg for your forgiveness, and I hope that you can find it in your hearts to forgive me for my words and actions, for which I am truly sorry,” he said.
Sawh’s apology came during a news conference at the office of his attorney, Martin George, in Port of Spain, hours before the council of the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago was due to meet on the issue.
However, George sought to make it clear that there was no coincidence between his client’s apology and board’s meeting.
“We’ve been in discussions with Dr Sawh prior to this and we felt that it was important for him to come out and make his position clear to the nation. So this is bigger than the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago,” George stated.
Sawh’s former employee, Arielle Figaro, has retained legal representation from Prakash Ramadhar and Company.
“I am in the process of taking instructions from my client and I really do hope that the hurt and pain that would have been caused could be ameliorated in some way. I will work out a strategic position moving forward to achieve that,” Ramadhar told the Express yesterday.
Unguarded
moment
In audio recordings leaked on social media last week, Sawh was heard telling the employee that many of his patients were racist and did not want nurses of African descent treating them. He instructed that applicants submit a photograph with their resumes to ascertain their race.
Sawh was also heard threatening to fire Figaro if she ever spoke about going to the Labour Board over wages, and referred to police officers as uneducated and “dunce n*****”.
“All of them does take bribe. All of them is paupers,” he said.
During the news conference, Sawh denied paying a bribe to any police officer.
Reading from a prepared speech, Sawh said in an “unguarded moment” he allowed himself to use the “very offensive and derogatory” remarks.
“For those statements, I deeply and unreservedly apologise. There can be no justification for the statements that I made, and I am stepping forth and manning up and I accept full responsibility for the national outcry that those statements have generated and the hurt that has been felt by varying sectors of the national community.
Saying that he had brought “odium, shame and embarrassment” to his family, employees, community and profession, Sawh admitted he should not have allowed himself to succumb to the temptation to express himself in the way he did.
“The Hippocratic oath which guides conduct in the discharge of my professional obligations prohibits the engaging in any such action, and for the 19 years that I have been a member of the medical profession I have adhered strictly to this requirement,” Sawh said.
He said his decision to establish a clinic in Phillipine, South Trinidad, was motivated by the intention to provide a service to the society’s less fortunate.
He said the majority of his patients in private practice were of limited means and “of every colour, creed and race”.
‘Careless and
callous words’
Sawh went on to apologise to his patients for his “crude and careless” comments and to Figaro.
“To my employee Arielle, I cannot imagine the pain that my statements must have caused you, your family members and your friends. I fell far short of what is expected of not only an employer but a co-worker and the head of an organisation. I regret my outbursts and I said things that ought never to be told to another human being,” Sawh said.
“I deeply regret my actions and I trust that having been my employee for several years you will know that the words that I expressed on that day are not truly reflective of me and my attitude towards you or towards any group in society,” he added.
Sawh also offered an apology to the TTPS for his “careless and callous” words which he said sought to stereotype and denigrate police officers.
“I have always held the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in the highest esteem and I will commit myself towards working with the ISOS Foundation, which is the I Support Our Service Foundation, to see in what ways I can make a meaningful and tangible contribution to the development and empowerment of the hard-working and dedicated members of the TTPS,” Sawh said.
Hiring on
qualifications
Sawh assured that going forward he planned to hire nurses based on their qualifications, adding that currently, one nurse of East Indian descent is employed at his clinic.
He said in the past he had Afro-Trinidadian nurses and most of his current security guards are Afro-Trinidadian.
“Going forward, I will obviously hire nurses of any ethnicity, race or class. There is absolutely no prejudice there whatsoever,” he said.
He went on: “To be honest, I did have feedback from East Indian patients who would have said some of them would have preferred that an East Indian nurse would attend to them in terms of treatment and so on, and that was when I sent that particular voice note.”
His attorney injected to point out that Sawh is now fully aware of the provisions of the Equal Opportunities Act and understands that even if a patient raises such concerns, as an employer he would not go along with it.
Sawh said since the recordings were released he has been receiving threats, and this was why he has not returned to his office and was not sure how soon he would do so.
He denied threatening Figaro, and said since the recordings were leaked he never called or messaged her or her family.
Regarding outstanding overtime, which Figaro said she is owed, George said this will be addressed with the Public Services Association, which is representing her.
There was no word from the Medical Board yesterday on whether disciplinary action will be taken against Sawh.
George said the board has not yet reached out to the doctor. However, when it does, they are willing to follow and submit themselves to the process.