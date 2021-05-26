Doctors demand probe

Eleven senior doctors are demanding an independent enquiry into the rotation of their colleagues out of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
The heads of department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) signed the May 25 letter which was sent to 11 board members of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).
The letter also requested an apology to the physicians who were removed and an offer for immediate reinstatement so as to reduce any adverse impact upon patient care.
The action comes following an exclusive Express report on May 21 which quoted then Couva Hospital Medical Chief of Staff Dr Don Martin as saying he was being used as a “scapegoat” as he never requested that senior specialist doctors be rotated out of hospital during the most critical time in the Covid crisis.
Martin described the move as unwise and demoralising, adding that the team is left heartbroken as they have been the main “family” in the Covid fight for over a year at the Couva Hospital.
On the night of May 20, the NCRHA issued a release stating it had implemented a rotation of doctors to prevent “burnout” after repeated requests from Martin. This was refuted by Martin.
The Couva Hospital is the major hospital in the parallel health sector with the largest capacity to care for Covid patients, in particular those in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Conflicting reports
In the letter to the NCRHA board, the department heads asked that “urgent action” be taken to address the “sudden and unprecedented decision” by the NCRHA on May 19 to remove four senior physicians from their positions at the Couva hospital and reassign them to various other institutions.
The doctors noted the conflicting and contradictory reports of the move from the NCRHA and from Martin.
The doctors noted that the removal of the most experienced physicians in the country who care for Covid patients came at a time when their services are most desperately needed.
“We find it concerning in the extreme that the NCRHA has taken the decision to remove these physicians at this time,” stated the doctors.
They questioned why the doctors were removed, adding that the wider appearance suggests it was done without clear or any justification, against their will and with no thought as to the adverse impact on the wider public.
“Given the impact of this decision not only in the NCRHA but on our entire country it would be reckless not to pursue an independent assessment of why and how this action was conducted,” stated the letter.
“We owe it to the physicians who are nothing short of national heroes and we owe it to every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago,” the letter added.
The doctors said destabilising the delivery of health care to Covid patients has the potential to affect all patients and therefore is of direct relevance and extreme importance.
The doctors stated they are quite concerned about the treatment of their colleagues and the possibility of defining a new status quo.
“Is this how we ourselves can expect to be treated by the region in the future?” they asked.
Clear account
The letter requested that the board ensure that an independent enquiry is undertaken into why these physicians were removed and why the action was conducted in “such a curious and undesirable manner”.
If wrongdoing is identified, the doctors suggested a clear account be delivered to the individuals responsible.
The doctors also demanded clear feedback from the NCRHA as to how it intends to engage with medical staff moving forward with reassurance that this sort of episode will not be repeated.
“We write this letter to the members of the board in the belief that they, as fiduciaries of the region, share these values and will thus be motivated to investigate what appears to be a serious breach of the Region’s responsibility to prioritise patient care and secure the wider public interest, ” stated the letter.
The four senior doctors rotated out of Couva are:
*Dr Don Martin, Medical Chief of Staff at Couva
*Dr Arnaz Maccum, Specialist Nephrologist
*Dr Sana Mohammed, Specialist Pulmonologist, Consultant
* Dr Kevin Khan Kernagan, Head of ICU.
Members of the NCRHA are:
Steve De Las
Elvin Edwards
Randolph Clouden
Yvonne Bullen-Smith
Marie Ayoung-Chee
Stewart Smith
Maria Batholomew
Keith Clifford
Anita Sohan
Kimoy Thomas
Kadeem Graham
EWMSC Heads of department who signed letter:
1. Dr Fareed Ali, Head of Cardiovascular Services (Ag).
2. Dr Nazim Boris Mohammed, Head of Medicine (Ag.)
3. Dr Marlon Seenath, Head of General Surgery
4. Dr Robbie Rampersad, Head of Radiology (Ag.)
5. Dr Camille Greene, Head of Department, Paediatric Medicine
6. Dr Curtis Young Pong, HOD, Specialty Surgery
7. Dr Paramanand Maharaj, former Head of Department, Radiology/Consultant Radiologist
8. Dr Barbara Rampersad, Head of Paediatric Surgery and Neurosurgery
9. Dr Rheana Sieunarine, Head of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care
10. Prof AVC Rao, Head, Diagnostic Laboratory Services
11. Dr Sushil Devarashetty, Head of Department PICU