THE High Court is being asked to order that a German shepherd dog be killed after it escaped from its owner’s Valsayn property in December and mauled a Maltese puppy to death.
The request is being made by the owner of the puppy, who claimed the owners of the German Sheppard, named Rusty, failed to properly secure their pet and therefore allowed it to escape and enter her property located next door.
Hearing the matter is Justice Frank Seepersad, who yesterday gave directions for the filing of additional documents in the case, including witness statements. The matter is to again come up for hearing on December 13 for pre-trial review.
At yesterday’s hearing, attorney Lasana Murray informed the court that Navin Birbal and Sati Ramnarine, the owners of the German shepherd, have since had the dog removed to another location.
However, attorney Richard Jaggasar, who appeared on behalf of Dr Aleena Ishmael, the owner of the puppy, said while this was a welcome move, his client was fearful that Birbal and Ramnarine would have the “dangerous dog” return to its original home once yesterday’s hearing was complete.
As a consequence, Justice Seepersad ordered that the German shepherd not be returned to the property until the trial is heard and completed. He also ordered that the two other dogs they are the owners of be properly secured and not be allowed to escape the premises.
This was agreed upon by the owners.
The judge also warned Birbal and Ramnarine that the interim order had the effect of an injunction and, if it was to be breached, there were consequences to follow including possible imprisonment.
Judge questions damages claim
Ishmael claimed that on December 30, Rusty escaped from its owner’s property, entered hers and attempted to attack her.
She said while at the time she was nursing a fractured foot, she managed to escape the attack, causing “extensive damage” to her fracture.
Ishmael said after raising an alarm, her mother attempted to chase Rusty from the property but was unsuccessful. Instead, it proceeded to maul the puppy, named Malakai, to death.
As an alternative to having Rusty killed, Ishmael asked if its owners were eventually allowed to have it returned to their property that they keep and maintain it in a confined space from which it cannot escape.
Additionally, Ishmael is asking that she be paid general damages in the sum of $130,000, special damages in the sum of $15,000, nominal damages to be assessed by the court as well as her legal costs in bringing the claim.
The special damages included $30,000 for the loss of Malakai.
But Justice Seepersad questioned this sum.
“Why is it that the claimant is seeking $30,000 for the loss of her dog when in reality a person can be awarded somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000 for the loss of a child?” asked the judge.
Jaggasar said Malakai was considered to be a part of Ishmael’s family and was loved and cherished. The loss of the puppy caused immense emotional distress and therefore the sum of $30,000 was not unreasonable, he added.
But Justice Seepersad pointed out that Ishmael was already seeking, as part of her request for general damages, a sum of money for emotional distress.
How to kill a dog
As the hearing progressed, Jaggasar said since the incident, his client, a medical doctor, who worked on contract at the Caura Hospital, has been unable to regularly attend work given the trauma of losing her pet. Her senior doctors had also advised her that she needed to rest her fractured foot until it was healed to the point that she could resume duties.
Since she was on contract, Jaggasar explained that for each day Ishmael stayed away from work she did not receive a salary and, therefore, Birbal and Ramnarine ought to be ordered to compensate her for loss of earnings.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, he said.
Murray said while his clients acknowledge there was an incident between the two dogs, they could not say whether Malakai died as a result of the said incident.
In their statement, the defendants said on the morning of December 31, Birbal called Ishmael’s father via phone and was informed that Malakai had died.
Birbal offered to buy another puppy for the family of the same breed but the request was denied. Birbal, the defence stated, was asked to visit Ishmael’s home “to have a chat”.
“During the chat, the claimant and her family demanded that the defendants have their dogs killed. The claimant indicated that if she had a knife she would have stabbed the defendants’ dog and killed it.
“She also stated that she is a doctor and that she knows where to and how to kill their dog. Again, the first defendant offered to purchase another dog for them but they again ignored this offer and continued to demand that the dogs be killed,” the defence stated.