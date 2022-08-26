Given the crime situation in this country, citizens have been opting for protection from dogs, but have not been considering the responsibilities that come along with them.
So said certified dog trainer and breeder Mark Chin Aleong, who has been lobbying for the enforcement of the Dog Control Act.
He said it is unfortunate that 11-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen lost her life.
Rachel was at the home of a relative, watching television with another relative, when an American Bully, belonging to her cousin, entered.
She pushed her brother, preventing him from being bitten, and told him to run, while she went into the bedroom. The dog followed and mauled her to death in the room. Her mother and uncle tried to get the dog away from her, without success.
The Express understands that police consulted with a veterinarian, who deemed the dog to be in Class A. The dog, whose name is Buddy, was retrieved yesterday and the police will approach the court to have it put down.
Police took statements from relatives yesterday, as investigations continued into the case.
A relative said mom Seema Bhagwandeen has been “in and out” since the incident. Social workers are said to have visited the family, and she is expected to receive counselling. The father, a pastor, is hoping to conduct her funeral service.
No law enforcement
Chin Aleong said while the child’s mother said she holds no malice or ill-will towards the dog owner, and asked for the negative comments from members of the public to be kept at bay, “the fact of the matter is whether it’s family or not, there’s a law in place that stipulates what you need in order to have a Class A dog”.
The dog was described by relatives as an American bulldog mix, but the owner confirmed it to police as being an American Bully. Under the act, this is a Class A dog.
According to the Dog Control Act, a person who owns a Class A dog shall register and obtain a licence from the local authority. The local authority means the Council of a municipal corporation or the Tobago House of Assembly.
The dog also has to be trained, micro-chipped and properly secured by a fence or wall of the prescribed dimension stated, to prevent the escape of the dog.
Chin Aleong, who is a certified dog trainer and breeder and who has been involved with dogs since he was nine years old, is the owner of Complete Canine Search Security and Recovery Unit.
He said, “Since the act has been passed, there is no structure in place to enforce this law, and that’s why people like myself are advocating for these things to be put in place because it is not going to be the last incident.
“I wish that it takes a number of years before another incident, but because of the crime situation in the country, everybody wanting a protection dog and not looking at the consequences of having a big dog. Nobody looking at the responsibilities, the caring for the dog, the security of the dog within the compound, the training of the dog.”
He added, “Irresponsible breeding and the greed for money has caused a lot of poor breeding, poor ethics, dogs that are not suited for each and everybody and especially not in that environment, and there’s where the trouble lies.
“The sacrifice of an 11-year-old who now start her life, she has fallen victim to another irresponsible owner. I don’t care if it’s her brother, family, uncle, father, whatever. You were irresponsible.”
He said the dog could have gone on to bite others who were present and “they would have had more than one death, and who would have (been) held responsible for it?
“Are we really serious in this country to enforce a law that has been passed and put in place?”
Chin Aleong said any dog can be aggressive at any point, from a pompek to many other dogs. “It all depends on how you raise the dog, the environment, the social aspect of the dog. Have you taken the time to socialise the dog and get it calm and confident around people, around noises, around environment? So, don’t just blame the breed. You got to blame the owner,” he said.