DOMA calls for vigilance after blast

The authorities must pay close attention to events such as the explosion on Monday as it can be very damaging for the capital city and the country at large.
This is the view of Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud.
Referring to the explosion in a dustbin at the Parkade, Government Plaza, caused by what has been described as “an antiquated piece of equipment that facilitates firecrackers”, Aboud said: “This was obviously the work of some prankster. Business owners, employees and residents have experienced all sorts of episodes and we have survived them all and what we need is guidance and leadership.”
He also called on people traversing, working and living in the capital city not to let their guard down, as it is key to remaining vigilant.
“DOMA continues to promote the idea of roadside CCTV cameras, for all business and also continuing vigilance on persons who come and go at different establishments. We recognise, having lived through the events of 1990, the country would’ve faced a terrible fate if we were not vigilant,” Aboud said.
Aboud also felt the city was not on edge, as people went about conducting their daily business following the explosion on Monday following which police cordoned off sections of Richmond Street, Queen Street and St Vincent Street, restricting both pedestrian and vehicular traffic as they conducted investigations in the area.
The DOMA president told the Express yesterday there was no panic following the incident as the media made it out to be.
“Now, do not get me wrong. Some people would have been concerned about what happened, but to say persons were on edge and panicking is taking it too far. I did a walkabout after the incident and people were going about their business, shopping, paying their bills and buying food,” Aboud said.
The businessman noted that this is not the first time such an incident like this has occurred.
“Nobody fled the capital city, as people who work and live in Port of Spain shrugged it off as a minor blip. Yes, there was a minor inconvenience as most of the streets were cordoned off, but no business owner closed up shop and rushed to get out of the area,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, who currently leads the Police Service, said in a statement on Monday that, in the absence of a police commissioner, he believes the incident may have been an act of mischief to test police response.
“Because of that item which was found in the bin that exploded we had to secure the entire area and allow persons to evacuate. Now this was a standard approach, in treating with such events, as at the time we were unaware of the nature of the bin. However, it was later discovered that it was an antiquated piece of equipment that facilitates firecrackers that was placed there and which exploded. So after all the necessary checks were completed, the area was declared safe,” Jacob said in his statement.