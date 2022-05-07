DOMA: Country in national crime emergency

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) says the country is in the midst of a national crime emergency.
The association, headed by businessman Gregory Aboud, made the statement yesterday in a news release.
And while the association pointed to recent crimes and killings to support its assertion, it condemned the “stunning silence” from major stakeholders in society even more.
“Whether the murder of a cable technician or of elderly Chinese brothers on the Eastern Main Road we have to face our grim reality.
“Kill a young man today and come back and kill his mother tomorrow, the driving on the shoulder, the mayhem of heavy trucks speeding on highways, the debilitating theft of copper and cable, the home invasions, abuse of children, dead bodies in Aripo and Maracas; we are almost being blinded by the sheer pace of the events.
“We feel that it is an obligation for those in leadership positions in the public and private sectors to recognise that it is not a condemnation of any of us to raise an alarm but rather, that the stunning silence from all major sectors of the society regarding this rampant crime spree is, in fact, our condemnation,” the release stated.
DOMA noted that ever the last two weeks, the city of Port of Spain had seen its own “mind-boggling” acts of aggression, with reports of fights and robberies.
“The city situation, like the national condition, is a lawlessness that is relentless and boldfaced. The law-abiding are being trampled upon and their rights contravened in broad daylight.
“The city of Port of Spain is suffering a social and economic decline that is also occurring on a national scale. Safety and security rank at the top of all known measurements of quality of life indices and contribute directly to consumer and investor confidence. In the current environment, it is impossible to tout any realistic faith in the future,” the release added.
Manic state
DOMA contended that the lawless behaviour in the current society is being nourished by a perceived lack of consequence.
“It is our view that we are in the midst of a new, higher breakdown of law and order that, fuelled by no fear of arrest or prosecution, is promoting a visible disrespect for the state and its authority to keep the peace among citizens.
“What is happening in Trinidad and Tobago is not complicated and the result of many years of bad form in our governance model —zero performance management, zero accountability, and therefore zero results,” the release stated.
Despite this, the association urged all stakeholders to combine their efforts to blockade those who are attempting to lay siege to the country via criminal endeavours. It also called for an end to political infighting when it comes to matters of national security.
“Silence will not protect us and based upon the trajectory of the data we can realistically predict a worsening of our current manic state if something is not done urgently.
“We make no apologies for our declaration of a national security emergency and feel obligated to make public whatever assessment is required in an effort to save lives and return some sense of normalcy to our beloved Trinidad and Tobago,” DOMA said.