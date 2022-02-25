CITIZENS are living in fear while criminals are roaming the country fearless.
This is how Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud yesterday described the spate of daylight murders.
Commenting on the killing of Nicole Moses during a home invasion in Westmoorings, Aboud said he knew the family very well through the textile business, as well as Moses worked at Classy Fabrics in Port of Spain, which is a member of DOMA.
He noted the two families always had a good working relationship, and what took place was indeed a tragedy.
Aboud said there were no two ways about it—the Government of the day has to take responsibility for the State and the nation.
“It is not enough for the Government of the day to say that they have supplied the resources and, therefore, the various agencies have to do their job. The administration has to recognise the job of analysis and the job of implementation rest squarely with the regime of the day. Spending money on the various apparatus is not yielding the results because it’s the wrong strategy,” the association head lamented.
According to Aboud, the brazen murders and robberies that have been increasing show the criminals no longer fear law enforcement, so the model of combating crime must and has to change in order for citizens to feel safe in their country once more.
He said he has always been very vocal on the crime situation because it affects everyone, not just one class, and the time to act is now.
“It must be of concern to the Government that the criminals have lack of respect and fear... This now forces citizens to act when the criminals enter your home or business place,” he said.
Aboud said the detection, arrest, prosecution and conviction rate is evident that the criminals are having a spree.
“The authorities have to find the perpetrators, followed by other major questions and checks to get results in solving criminal activities,” he added.
The businessman suggested that the detectives from Tobago should come across to Trinidad to increase the detection rate.
“At the police town hall meeting in Tobago on Tuesday night, it was revealed that there has been a 57 and 61 per cent detection rate. The officers are making arrests in 61 per cent of the cases, which is how you deter criminals. This will then force them to find a job and provide for their families,” Aboud said.
Firearms to protect citizens
Asked whether more firearm users licences (FUL) should be issued to people in light of the increase in criminal activities, Aboud said while he did not want to delve much into that topic due to the controversy surrounding it, if citizens cannot be protected by the State, they should be given the opportunity to protect themselves.
“It seems unfortunate to say, but it seems logical. It is unfortunate where anybody, other than law enforcement, would be in possession of a deadly weapon, but what is happening in our country is not a normal situation and normal rules do not apply.”