DOMA: Very worrying

“WIDESPREAD disappointment” is how Downtown Port of Spain businesses took in the Government’s announcement this week that restaurants and similar businesses were again to face severe restrictions on operations as a result of a Covid-19 surge in the country.
President of the Downtown Owners’ and Merchants’ Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said yesterday this was the reaction of that segment of the business community to announcements Wednesday by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that restaurants, casinos, bars and cinemas were no longer allowed in-house dining and beaches are again shut.
The measures hearken back to the earlier days of the Covid-19 pandemic, causing Aboud to state: “We would say that we think the widespread reaction was one of disappointment, because most citizens here are frustrated and tired that after 13 and half months, Covid-19 is still daunting the world.”
He continued: “We would like to suggest that the medical profession and the Ministry of Health could perhaps explain, in more detail, why the restaurants and food establishments are constantly being closed as a precautionary measure.”
Coming from the goods sector, Aboud said:
“Our hearts go out to those in the hospitality and entertainment business who have been hanging on a thread since March 2020. But we hasten to add that we appreciate the Government’s worry, especially for the most vulnerable, our elderly citizens and those with co-morbidities that put them at greater risk.”
Aboud, however, said “no one can quarrel about the closure of beaches, especially given the Carnival atmosphere and many major beaches on the North and East coast”.
Economic jitters
Aboud said what is “very worrying”, however, is that “while Covid-19 imposes a burden on citizens’ outlook and is damaging to people’s confidence about the future economic prospects, we are not seeing any policies on the economic front outside of Covid-19 that inspire any belief we are going to recover from the tremendous slowdown that we have been experiencing”.
He added: “Too many decision-makers are operating in a vacuum, devoid of the input of critical stakeholders and with proven competence in matters relating to business and the economy. Many of these citizens are patriotic and concerned about the future of our country and it is high time that those in authority start to exhibit sensitivity and agility in the country’s affairs, outside of Covid-19 since this is desperately needed to change the country’s gloomy outlook being discussed in louder and louder whispers and which is being ignored by those who see every comment and every suggestion as some sort of political mischief.”
He said “our fear of Covid-19 is not greater than our fear of the economic prospects of our country and the region that surrounds us”.
Aboud went on to state that serious thinkers who are not afraid of consultation are required to step forward and contribute in loud voices, before it becomes too late to avert what many fear will be lasting damage brought about by Covid-19 and other economic factors that currently prevail.
He added that the Ministry of Health and the Government could advise where this recent surge of cases is coming from, and whether there “is there any common denominator among the recent 300 infected”.
Aboud was asked whether DOMA was among the private sector entities with a concern for its employees receiving vaccines as the Government prepares to launch phase two of its public vaccination programme.
Fight to survive
Meanwhile, several restaurants and small diners in the Chaguanas area said yesterday they were “devastated” by the return to severe restrictions, which now means no gatherings over five people and no in-house dining. “So we are almost closed, is what that means,” said the owner of a diner in Chaguanas whose business “almost folded at the start of 2021”.
“I’m not sure that we will survive,” he added.
“People are not going to be able to do curb-side as they did with the same enthusiasm... the economy is slow, there isn’t as much disposable cash in people’s pockets. We were keeping above water because it was the dining experience they were craving,” he said.
Another restaurant owner said some staff would have to be let go right away.
“We are simply not keeping up. To operate for dining at half-mast wasn’t turning much of a profit because costs such as electricity remained the same,” he said.
“So I am sure we will make it this time. It’s best to let the staff go and allow them to find other work. We are fairly close at our establishment and it is very painful but we have no choice.”
The man said it was best to close the restaurants for the duration of the restrictions, as the operating costs would outweigh any profit.
“We went through this so we already know what the turnover is likely to be, but also, I don’t think people will spend money the same if they can’t dine in,” he said.
Some smaller establishments said they will continue to operate because they were making a “decent” profit even during severe restrictions early in the lockdown.
“We can find ways to make something because of what we sell, most of our stuff is finger food that people like to buy on evenings as a snack,” the owner of a burger joint said. “But we are hearing that many other restaurants in Chaguanas and environs might actually close down.”