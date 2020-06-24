The sharing of videos depicting domestic violence on social media was condemned yesterday by Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy.
Piloting the Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Webster-Roy said: “For the last few weeks, I have noticed an alarming trend on social media where instances of domestic violence are shared to serve as entertainment for the depraved. Just last night, I received in my inbox a video of a man being beaten by a woman while children looked on in shock and adults laughed.
“During the period of the Covid-19 stay-at-home order, I received calls from colleagues on both sides of the House, seeking guidance on behalf of constituents who were either experiencing domestic violence or were at risk,” she said.
“We live in an age where everything is shared via social media, and I have seen where a number of women and men are harassed and bullied online when they try to leave a relationship,” she said, adding the bill will also address this scenario.
Clause 3 widens the scope of emotional and psychological abuse to include unwelcome or intimidatory contact by any means, including electronic means such as online bullying and stalking.
Webster-Roy said the legislation has tried to deal with domestic violence as comprehensively as possible. However, she stressed legislation and programming had to go hand in hand to address the scourge of domestic violence.
Webster-Roy said the bill places a duty on public officers to respond to every domestic violence complaint.
“I remember persons coming to me, in my capacity as minister, saying that they went to the police to make a report and they were told to go back home and sort it out because that is husband and wife business. These amendments would bring a measure of relief to those persons who have gone to the police and were turned away,” she said.
Action behind words
According to Webster-Roy, the bill also empowers the Commissioner of Police to establish and maintain a Domestic Violence Register.
Noting women far outnumbered men in cases of gender-based violence and domestic violence, in particular, she said: “We (the Government) didn’t just talk the talk, we put action behind words. This Government has done more than any other administration in recent history to address issues around gender and development and gender-based violence. Notwithstanding the decline in revenue, this Government has invested more in our most vulnerable—that is our nation’s women and children,” she said.
Since 2015, $170 million has been allocated to the Gender Affairs division, she said. “We have worked with various stakeholders to implement programmes geared towards changing the cultural norms and values that perpetrate family violence and violence on the whole...and worked with private and public sector organisations to address toxic masculinity, which often leads to violence in our society,” Webster-Roy said.
Victims and abusers must receive counselling
In her contribution, Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo expressed concerns about the removal of the requirement for victims of abuse to receive psychological counselling. She said it was important to look at the root causes of abuse in each instance, which could be helped by counselling.
“The only way we can change the mindset of someone is to get them to understand there is a perceived behaviour that is not in tandem with what is required in the society, that they need help,” she said.
She said the onus could not be left to the perpetrator to get help, which he may not get. “Often it is learnt, generational behaviour,” she said.
“Make the counselling session mandatory.... Because at the end of the day, if you listen to persons who are affected...we just had a recent incident with Tricia Ramsaran; why did she go back home? Because she loved her husband and she was willing to give him a second, third and fourth opportunity because she wanted to remain in the relationship.
“She did not enjoy the abuse, she didn’t want it...but many, many persons do not want to leave their relationships; they want help for their relationships and seek protection (orders) because they want someone to intervene to say, ‘You need help’.”
The bill was passed unanimously last evening, with all 26 members present in the Chamber voting in favour if it.