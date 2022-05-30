Domestic Violence Survivor Turned Saviour

Domestic violence is once again dominating national headlines, and with tragic endings. Recently, we saw the murders of four women in as many days, all of them with a history of domestic violence. Over the past few months, several women have had their lives snuffed out by men they once called husband and partner.
Earline Parsons, a domestic violence survivor and certified strategic life and spiritual empowerment coach, knows the story all too well. That's why she is dedicating her time, knowledge and resources to tackling this issue head-on.
Founder of the Inner Healing Institute, Parsons offers professional counselling to those in need, and is currently working on providing a safe house for victims of abuse to live. It is due to open in January 2023.
'The Lioness' Pride (the name of the shelter) will be located on the North-East Coast on a farm. We will be availing ourselves to women and children fleeing domestic violence, treating with the trauma that brought them to this life space and ensuring that their children are home-schooled and treat- ed before their reintegration into mainstream life,' Parsons, a mother of two, told HER.
'My greatest distress when I went through my experience was finding a safe place to heal and the support to get on my feet again. I am creating just that for the sisters who may find themselves where I was. A place without judgment, a place where you could breathe and have the means and time to heal.
'We will engage our clients in the community and offer teaching skills in downstream processing of fruits and other produce, equipping them with the necessary life skills for a life well lived. I have a cadre of amazing sister-girlfriends from around the world, many former students and most coaches I have collaborated with on projects waiting to serve. To my knowledge, there is nothing like this in our country.'
According to Parsons, one of the biggest misconceptions about domestic violence is that it mainly affects women from low-income households. This, she assures, is far from the truth as educated, professional and successful women are often victims, too. 'This is the greatest fallacy of all time.'
'In 2020, I met someone who just seemed to be everything I needed. I found myself embroiled in a relationship. Three months in, things changed. He started finding every reason to see a fault in something I said or did. Verbally responding to him only made him more passive aggressive. The day he hit me, I was in shock for quite a few hours. I could not understand what I had done; all I could see was darkness and despair. I felt ashamed and afraid to tell anyone, so I isolated that part of myself until I was really at the end of myself.'
"Once I knew I had to flee, the opportunity came when he was away from the home. I picked up my stuff and left. 'He contacted me after that and I answered the call. It was more of the same accusations of being at fault for his behaviour. That just reinforced to me that I had done the right thing for me. I hung up and kept moving forward.'
Parsons says while men are often the perpetrators, they also play an important role in domestic violence discussions, noting that to successfully deal with the issue takes all hands on deck.
'They need to be at the forefront of the conversation, 'wounded people wound people'. 'The perpetrator is as much a victim as the sister he is abusing.'
So what can we do to help a friend or family member we suspect may be experiencing domestic violence, but may be too afraid to seek help?
'Treat them with compassion and respect. Do not judge them, do not reinforce their feelings of failure and helplessness with the words that you speak to them,' Parsons advises. 'Don't be Job's friends. Help them to feel safe with you and take the necessary steps that you can to get them help.'
Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy told HER that the State currently has two shelters for women and their children.
'We are also working towards establishing a shelter for male victims and children, hopefully, to be operationalised before the end of the fiscal year," she told HER.
Minster Webster-Roy added that the domestic violence hotline, 800-SAVE /800-7283, remains operational on a 24-hours basis.
'Persons who may be affected can contact the hotline for guidance or support. The staff at the hotline will be able to provide guidance for shelters, etc,' Webster-Roy said, adding, 'If someone is in imminent danger, the TTPS should be contacted at 999. If a child is being abused or abuse is suspected, we encourage persons to contact the Children's Authority on 800-2014 or 996.'