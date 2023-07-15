School, don’t ask for contributions

THE Ministry of Education has instructed principals to desist from requesting contributions from parents during registration of new pupils.
In a news release last night, the ministry said, with immediate effect, “principals of Government and Government-Assisted Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centres, primary and secondary schools have been informed that they are to desist from the practice of requesting school contributions from parents during the registration of new student cohorts”.
Parents complained last week that they were asked to make a $3,000 “school contribution” on registering their children at one school in San Fernando.
Similar complaints also came from parents across the country that schools were asking from 2,000 to $4,500 to cover expenses, including registration, insurance, parent-teacher association, physical education, lab materials and security.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly also said in an interview with the Express that “Government and Government-assisted schools are prohibited from mandating parents to pay registration fees”.
The ministry said, “While there are no registration fees associated with public ECCE, primary or secondary schools, a practice has developed, over many years, of asking parents to donate or contribute to the school at registration.”
It said it was “fully cognizant of the fact that parent contributions to school initiatives and projects are helpful, requesting donations or contributions during the registration period has had, over time, the effect of making what should be voluntary, seem mandatory”.
“This perception effectively nullifies the policy of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, which is to offer free education to all students registered at public ECCE, primary and secondary schools,” the ministry said.
The ministry cited the impact on parents when fees are requested, saying, “Due to the anxiety experienced by parents, and the annual concern to the national population that this practice has caused, principals have been advised that these two processes are to be delinked with immediate effect.”
As such, “no school contribution is to be requested of parents at the registration of new student cohorts in Government or Government-assisted ECCE, Primary and Secondary schools”, the ministry added.
‘No student or parent is to be discriminated against’
This was reiterated to principals by the Chief Education Officer of the ministry yesterday, it noted.
“Outside of the registration period, principals may, from time to time, request of parents voluntary contributions for school initiatives. Parents that can respond fully or partially to these calls for support are encouraged to do so, however, Principals are guided that no student or parent is to be discriminated against based on their ability to respond to such requests,” the ministry said.
The issue of school contributions sparked emotional public debate.
In a six-minute TikTok video posted to the Express’ Facebook page, one parent opined that passing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) is no longer a blessing, but more of a money-making thing.
“How come, a particular college in Port of Spain charging $3,300 for the registration of a child? So, allyuh principal stop have heart and thing for people. Allyuh feel everybody out here making million dollars like what allyuh principals making.
“Allyuh want to make all the money to fix the school one time. So, every year, every September, you all charge this fee,” the parent said, adding that the excuse used is that the money is for “extracurricular activities, whatever that might be, and for the upkeep of the school”.