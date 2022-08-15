Don’t ban scrap iron

Beetham Gardens’ residents Jason Thomas and Kern Looney are appealing to the Government not to impose a ban on scrap iron exports.
Speaking at a news conference at the office of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association in St Helena yesterday, Looney said he has been in the industry since the age of 16 when he started working with a scrapyard. Now, he hustles marine and scrap metal at the Beetham Landfill.
“From since then I’ve been working. This is what I know, this is what I do. I don’t rob and steal. I’ve never been apprehended by the cops for marine and scrap metal. This industry helps families from the age group of 15 and 16 and upwards because since Covid it had a lot of youth impacted on the landfills. Now, you take this bread from out the youngest youth hand, we have crime in this country. It’s very high. That’s a whole heap of people you’re going to bring on the streets, you’re involving crime,” Looney said.
He said he has a book list to fill for his bright nine-year-old daughter who is entering Standard Four .
“Very, very bright and prominent kid, she could be the next Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. But if you take away her books and then now is social distancing in classes she can’t go by the next student and peep in the book, like what I did when I was in school. It makes it harder.
“I don’t work anywhere. I don’t rob and steal. So therefore, it’s taking bread out of my pocket, food out of my daughter’s mouth. It might be water, my grandmother might ask me to buy a case of water for her, my neighbour might want some sugar. So, you see where it’s going, it’s trickling down. So, it’s not only stopping the big exporters who exporting the metal out of the country, it’s the person who hustling and selling it to the big person. Without us and without them it would have nothing,” he said.
Calling on the Government to not impose the ban, Looney said, “I’m begging you all, have a little God in your heart....”
Meanwhile, Thomas, who said he’s representing the Beetham Gardens Landfill and all the youths that are scavengers, stated that he has friends who depend on iron and scrap metal to make a living, and if it’s shut down it will have a negative feedback with the youths because eighty per cent of the youths hustle at the landfill.
“It’s better for them as it is keeping them off the streets and doing crime,” he said.
He said youths like himself see the landfill as a gold mine when they get up on a morning not seeing anything and cannot feed their family.
“We see the landfill as a gold mine to us, to stop is from going on the streets and..…rob people. That is what it’s going to lead to because I already have friends talking about it. They don’t like how they are shutting down the industry and they can’t feed their family.
“I just want the Prime Minister to know it’s all about the youths because they are the future. Without them nothing can go on. You would just have crime and more crime, and its crime you want to stop,” Thomas said.
Thomas said one solution is for every landfill in Trinidad to engage in recycling, which would provide employment for a lot of youths in terms of now recycling the same materials they hustle and put on the streets. “So, we will have a proper job. But if you shut down the industry what do you want the youths to do, pick up a gun, go on the streets? They will sit down with their friends, they will influence other friends to do the same thing. I lime with a lot of youths and I hear all of their background about the industry. So, I’m just asking him please don’t tamper with the industry, please.”