THIRTY-FOUR officers of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) were promoted yesterday morning.
The ceremony took place at Police Administration Building at Edward Street, Port of Spain, and saw three officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and 30 officers promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant.
One man—Ramdath Phillip—was promoted from Police Constable to Sergeant of Police.
Phillip was promoted to Corporal from the rank of Constable with effect from October 23, 2010 and from Corporal to the rank of Sergeant with effect from April 22, 2016.
The ceremony was overseen by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.
Number of factors affecting murder toll
Griffith encouraged the officers to not turn a blind eye to wrongdoing and rogue elements operating within the Police Service.
He addressed the murder toll, but asked the officers not to be discouraged by the figure, and to continue to work hard and serve the citizens of the country with diligence and dedication.
He said the murder toll was affected by a number of factors, including the criminal importation of automatic rifles and the influx of illegal migrants — which were a factor in more than 30 homicides for the year so far.
Griffith was also critical again of bail being granted to people caught with dangerous illegal firearms.