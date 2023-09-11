Don’t blame me

CHIEF Fire Officer Arnold Bristo said he will not be taking part in any “blame game” when it comes to the shortage of appliances at some fire stations.
Currently the Fire Service is working assiduously to have some fire tenders--some of them more than 20 years old—repaired and put back into those stations that are currently without appliances.
Those stations are Santa Cruz, Morvant and Woodbrook.
He also spoke of the water woes in some communities that would hamper his officers from carrying out rescue missions in the way they ought to.
Bristo made the statement during a phone interview yesterday when asked of criticisms levelled against him for the shortage of appliances by Leo Ramkissoon, president of the Fire Service Association, following the death of 98-year-old Malcolm Diaz.
Diaz, who was visually impaired, died at his Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, home on Friday after the building was gutted by fire.
Residents said it took close to 90 minutes for a fire tender to arrive at the scene from the Wrightson Road station. This was because there were no appliances available at both the Santa Cruz and San Juan stations, they claimed.
Bristo yesterday expressed condolences over Diaz’s death, but stressed that he was not the one responsible for the purchase of fire equipment. That fell squarely at the feet of the Ministry of National Security, he said.
“Yes, I can confirm that there are a couple of stations that are without appliances. This is because vehicles get old, some of them are over 20 years old and those vehicles need to get our attention because we cannot just go and purchase vehicles over the counter. These vehicles are special-purpose vehicles so it takes a while, but we are working towards acquiring more vehicles for the service,” he said.
Two vehicles acquired
Bristo pointed out that only recently two vehicles were acquired and placed at Piarco and ANR Robinson airports, adding that once the other vehicles were repaired, they will be put back into service.
Also, there were other pieces of equipment that were obtained but which still have to go through the necessary clearance and approval procedures before being dispatched to stations, he said.
“Currently we have several pieces of equipment that would have come in and just finished the process of licensing because some of these equipment need special approval to license from the Transport Board,” stated Bristo.
He lamented that when it came to water challenges in some areas, particularly Port of Spain, the service has since acquired a “mobile water system” to assist in this regard.
But officers must first be properly trained to become familiar with the operation of that piece of equipment given that it is “very sophisticated and expensive”.
Training of officers in using the piece of equipment commenced last week, he said.
Given the criticism that has been levelled against him by Ramkissoon, Bristo said it was not his view that any one person can be blamed.
“My approach is that the system has failed and we need to fix it. We have a society where everybody is looking to blame someone else when something goes wrong but nobody is looking to see where the problem occurs, where the bottleneck is occurring, and take the necessary step to correct it. That is what has to be done. We need to have that perspective and balance to start,” said Bristo.
In April, 41-year-old Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old daughter Zaya died in a blaze at their Siparia home.
In that instance, neighbours who witnessed the fire claimed the life of Morris and her daughter could have been saved if it were not for the slow response of fire officers.
It was claimed by the neighbours that at that time, there were no fire appliances at the Siparia Fire Station and officers of the Penal station had to respond. Residents had also expressed their outrage that the fire tenders were not equipped with a sufficient supply of water and had to leave and return later with more water to douse the flame.
The cause of the blaze that claimed Diaz’s life is yet to be determined.