‘Don’t disclose your status’

Newly appointed president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Leroy Baptiste has advised public servants that they are under no legal obligation to disclose their vaccination status to their employers.

Baptiste also says that requiring workers to disclose confidential me­dical information is a breach of their privacy.

He made the statements du­ring his first news conference since being appointed, at the PSA’s Abercrom­by Street, Port of Spain, headquarters yesterday, as he responded to the Government’s plan to establish “quasi-safe zones” in the public sector.

The quasi-safe zone policy re­qui­res all public servants to get vac­cinated against Covid-19 or be furloughed without pay come mid-January.

Government has said that those with medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated will be exempted, however, Baptiste questioned whether those workers would have to disclose their underlying medical conditions to their employers.

He said no measures have been put in place to ensure confidentiality of this information.

“There is no guaran­tee that such reasons will be protected,” he said.

“Notwithstanding that the Data Protection Act 22:04 is only partially proclaimed, meaning that certain sections of the act have legal force at this time, the PSA reminds that the object of the act is to ensure that protection is afforded to an individual’s right to privacy and the right to maintain personal information as private and confidential.”

He said the PSA supports each worker’s right to choose, and he called on all public officers to reject the Gov­ernment’s “coercive attempt to force vaccination on the citizenry”.

Baptise added that the vaccination requirement is an attempt to unilaterally alter the terms and condi­tions of employment, which he said is against the law.

“It remains your God-given right to choose,” he said.

Baptiste called on the Gov­ern­­ment to have meaningful con­su­l­tation with the workers’ unions and treat with the matter transparently.

He said while Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi had sought legal advice from “across the earth”, the uni­ons and their members were left to find out about the policy when they heard it announced on television.

‘Safe zones not safe’

Baptiste also questioned the meaning of a “safe zone” as he no­ted that vaccination does not prevent a person from contracting or transmitting the virus.

“So you can contract Covid in a safe zone and you can transmit Covid in a safe zone. You can go into a safe zone without Covid, and you can come out of the safe zone with Covid,” he said.

Baptiste said quasi-safe zones are essentially “partial” safe zones, and he­ had trouble wrapping his mind around a safe zone that is both safe and unsafe at the same time.

He said while workers may be vaccinated, they will still have to inte­ract with members of the public and customers who are unvaccina­ted.

He said while the hospitalisation rate must be decreased to ease the burden on healthcare workers, vaccination is not the only solution.

He said many workplaces have no sanitisation measures and no social distancing, and have brought workers back to the office who could be working from home. “Those are part of the problems at the workplace,” he said.

“Those are things we should consider to bring down hospitalisations. Meet with the recognised unions and associations and let’s solve the problem together.”

Baptiste vowed to deploy all resources necessary to defend workers’ rights and thwart the Government’s attempts to introduce the “no vaccine, no pay” policy.

Asked whether the PSA had seen an increase in its members being vaccinated since the Government announced the policy, Baptiste said there had been an increase in calls to the PSA from workers expressing concern.

Newly appointed president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Leroy Baptiste has advised public servants that they are under no legal obligation to disclose their vaccination status to their employers.

Baptiste also says that requiring workers to disclose confidential me­dical information is a breach of their privacy.

Report to work, but you do not have to reveal your vaccination status.

This is the instruction the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) has sent to all public servants.

It came yesterday as unions made another public declaration against Government workplaces becoming “safe zones”.

This time, JTUM held a news conference outside the office of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, at Richmond Street, Port of Spain, where its president, Ancel Roget, said: “I want to say to all the workers that your personal medical records are just that, it’s your personal medical record and, therefore, there are no requirements in law, through the IRA

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is preparing amendments to legislation to effect Government’s vaccination policy which he will hand over to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, the Attorney General (AG) said it will ultimately be up to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as to whether the policy will take effect by January 17.

A few people trickled into the Government Campus Plaza on Richmond Street in Port of Spain yesterday to be vaccinated.

Outdoor and indoor security personnel, and even some people who got vaccinated, said the turnout was “slow...one by one, ‘poke-a-poke’ (little by little).”

THE Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago may approach the Government for a role in administering Covid-19 "home" tests, when the testing kits enter the ­local market, in order to provide the public with cheaper but professional testing options.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Health Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael is disappointed with hundreds of Tobagonians who decided to attend a zess lime on New Year’s Day during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her disappointment comes as Tobago reported five Covid-19 deaths in the Division of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday.

