‘Don’t disclose your status’

Newly appointed president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Leroy Baptiste has advised public servants that they are under no legal obligation to disclose their vaccination status to their employers.
Baptiste also says that requiring workers to disclose confidential medical information is a breach of their privacy.
He made the statements during his first news conference since being appointed, at the PSA’s Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, headquarters yesterday, as he responded to the Government’s plan to establish “quasi-safe zones” in the public sector.
The quasi-safe zone policy requires all public servants to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or be furloughed without pay come mid-January.
Government has said that those with medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated will be exempted, however, Baptiste questioned whether those workers would have to disclose their underlying medical conditions to their employers.
He said no measures have been put in place to ensure confidentiality of this information.
“There is no guarantee that such reasons will be protected,” he said.
“Notwithstanding that the Data Protection Act 22:04 is only partially proclaimed, meaning that certain sections of the act have legal force at this time, the PSA reminds that the object of the act is to ensure that protection is afforded to an individual’s right to privacy and the right to maintain personal information as private and confidential.”
He said the PSA supports each worker’s right to choose, and he called on all public officers to reject the Government’s “coercive attempt to force vaccination on the citizenry”.
Baptise added that the vaccination requirement is an attempt to unilaterally alter the terms and conditions of employment, which he said is against the law.
“It remains your God-given right to choose,” he said.
Baptiste called on the Government to have meaningful consultation with the workers’ unions and treat with the matter transparently.
He said while Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi had sought legal advice from “across the earth”, the unions and their members were left to find out about the policy when they heard it announced on television.
‘Safe zones not safe’
Baptiste also questioned the meaning of a “safe zone” as he noted that vaccination does not prevent a person from contracting or transmitting the virus.
“So you can contract Covid in a safe zone and you can transmit Covid in a safe zone. You can go into a safe zone without Covid, and you can come out of the safe zone with Covid,” he said.
Baptiste said quasi-safe zones are essentially “partial” safe zones, and he had trouble wrapping his mind around a safe zone that is both safe and unsafe at the same time.
He said while workers may be vaccinated, they will still have to interact with members of the public and customers who are unvaccinated.
He said while the hospitalisation rate must be decreased to ease the burden on healthcare workers, vaccination is not the only solution.
He said many workplaces have no sanitisation measures and no social distancing, and have brought workers back to the office who could be working from home. “Those are part of the problems at the workplace,” he said.
“Those are things we should consider to bring down hospitalisations. Meet with the recognised unions and associations and let’s solve the problem together.”
Baptiste vowed to deploy all resources necessary to defend workers’ rights and thwart the Government’s attempts to introduce the “no vaccine, no pay” policy.
Asked whether the PSA had seen an increase in its members being vaccinated since the Government announced the policy, Baptiste said there had been an increase in calls to the PSA from workers expressing concern.