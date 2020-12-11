Don’t forget Kesha

In October 2019, a young mother put her son to sleep and walked across to a nearby bar to lime with friends. It was nothing unusual, her relatives said.
This time however, 21-year-old Kesha Darlington did not return to her home at Longden Street, Arima.
The 18-month-old child remained in the care of his grandmother, Kathleen Darlington, as family members searched for Kesha.
Kathleen told the Express on Thursday she did not immediately file a missing person report as her daughter had left home in the past for several days. “But she would always call and inform us where she was. This time she did not take her cellphone or her clothes,” she said.
Five days later, however, Kathleen received a call from a family friend who worked at a funeral home that he had removed burnt remains from a scene at La Pastora Street, Lopinot. He was convinced that it was her missing daughter.
That same day a missing person report was filed and a police investigation began.
“I was not allowed to view the body at Forensic but I was able to see the items found near the body. I immediately recognised the slippers, it belonged to Kesha. There were pieces of blue vest and some other pieces of clothing. It looked like my daughter’s clothes,” she said.
DNA samples were taken from Kathleen and submitted for testing to confirm the identity of the burnt body.
Eight months later, the results were returned to the family. The burnt remains were positively identified and an autopsy was performed at the Forensic Science Centre.
Kathleen said she was not prepared for the results.
“The autopsy confirmed that my child was stabbed in the neck. Her hands were cut off and a leg cut off. Then tyres were placed on her and she was burnt.
“Why did they torture my child like that? What she do to deserve that? I want to know. Kesha was just four feet tall, anyone can do her anything,” she cried.
Kesha was laid to rest in July this year. Homicide investigators have interviewed three persons in connection with the crime but no charges have been laid, Kathleen said.
‘It does not get easier’
Darlington said the death of Ashanti Riley has reminded her of her own daughter and the pain her family has endured for the past 14 months.
“I know how her parents feel. It is not easy. It does not get easier. Be strong and trust in God,” she said.
Kathleen said her life had not been the same since her daughter’s death.
“I think of Kesha every single day. I have custody of her son now and he reminds me of her all the time,” she said.
Asked if she had any regrets, the mother of five said, “I think of that all the time. I should have kept her closer to me. I should have made her open up to me. When she refused to tell me what is on her mind I would leave it there. I should have stayed and tried harder to get through to her.”
Kathleen said she was praying for justice for her daughter and for all the young women whose lives were taken away by “monsters”.