Don’t forget Kesha

THREE men were rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital yesterday following an explosion at National Petroleum Marketing Company’s (NP) Sea Lots compound.

The Express was told that about 12.54 p.m. two contract workers were working in the vicinity of the tank farm on the southern side of the main building. One of the men was operating a pump to remove residual fuel from a tank as part of a routine repair exercise when there was a loud rumbling, following which the tank exploded.