Don’t forget this murdered Andrea

Homicide detectives say they have not closed the long-unsolved case of Andrea Edwards, who was stabbed to death at a house in Carenage in August 2016.
But her mother, Norma Edwards, does not believe there is an ongoing investigation.
This, as five years later no one has been arrested in connection with the heinous crime.
The family is disappointed in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and says the country’s justice system has failed them.
‘Video evidence given to cops’
In a recent phone interview, Edwards said video evidence was submitted to police.
She said witnesses also provided evidence, but no charges were laid.
Two people, a man and a woman, were interviewed by police and later released.
Edwards said she has focused on raising the child her daughter left behind.
But the pain of not knowing who knifed her child to death was never erased, she told the Express.
“I cannot understand how all this evidence came forward and police refused to arrest the suspects. We had information from a friend on who killed my daughter. That information was given to police, but the suspects had connections so no one was arrested,” she maintained.
Andrea grew up in Carenage with her parents, who loved her endlessly.
She fell in love and moved in with a man near her family’s home.
Together they had one daughter.
Andrea worked as a chef at a small food outlet in Port of Spain.
And in her spare time she would cook for the less fortunate because she loved helping others.
She was well loved by all who knew her, her mother said.
On August 18, 2016, Norma Edwards received a call that her 37-year-old daughter had been murdered, stabbed 32 times about the body.
She recalled, “It was about 4 a.m. My husband was outside and he came and told me something happened to Hannah... that was her home name. We rushed down to her home because she lived close by, and we saw her dead on the bedroom floor. The crime scene was clean.”
Her husband, businessman Raul Joseph, of Moyer Trace, Carenage, suffered stab wounds and was treated at a private health institution.
He was shot dead a month later.
Police were uncertain if the crimes were linked.
Threats
to her life
Following her daughter’s death, Edwards said she found evidence that her daughter was being threatened.
“I found receipts in her purse where she had reported threats to the police, but nothing was done. My daughter also told us about an issue she was dealing with, and she wanted to move back home. She had already started building a room for her and her daughter downstairs my house,” she said.
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James found that Andrea died from a stab wound through her left breast into her heart.
She was stabbed with knives of three different sizes, the report stated.
‘Crime scene cleaned’
Police recovered one of the knives in a drain, metres away from the scene.
They also have video evidence of the crime scene being cleaned.
In the video, Andrea’s body can be seen in the background.
Initial reports stated that a man broke into the couple’s bedroom and stabbed them repeatedly.
But Andrea’s relatives believe it was a domestic dispute.
The couple’s daughter, now 19, is pursuing a career in nursing.
Norma Edwards said, “My daughter was a good person. She did not deserve to die like this. I want justice, not just for myself, but for my granddaughter. She is now an orphan and we are trying to raise her properly. This has affected her greatly.”
The grandmother said she was seeking closure.
And although what happened to her daughter that morning was kept a secret by someone for almost five years, Edwards said she will keep fighting to keep her daughter’s memory alive.
“These people don’t know what they did to this little girl. She had a difficult time in school after her mother died. Her mother was her everything. She does not deserve this torture,” she said.
The Express contacted police investigators, who confirmed that Andrea had reported that she was being threatened by a woman, following a domestic dispute.
But police were not certain the threats were linked to her death.
A senior officer attached to Homicide Bureau Region I told the Express that he was willing to speak with Edwards about her daughter’s case.
The officer said he was willing to review the case, in an effort to bring closure to Andrea’s family.
—If you have any information that can help bring justice for Andrea Edwards and her family, please call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.