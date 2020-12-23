Don’t free up

There is a “danger” in being jolly for Christmas in 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley warned yesterday.
“The Christmas season is one where you like to be jolly...but in 2020 that being jolly is a danger if it involves too much interpersonal reaction, so help in the national effort by shopping in your own space, by keeping the crowds small right down to the family level because we have taken as our prescription has worked,” he said.
He said it will be really disappointing after all that has been done in 2020, that people should drop their guard now by trying to relax too much and not being disciplined enough and then start 2021 from a higher plain of infection. Rowley was speaking at a news conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
No changes to the existing Covid-19 regulations were announced and the existing regulations have been extended to January 10 , 2021.
Rowley said he knows this is a time of the “dropping of the guard” and appealed to the business community to adhere to Covid protocols.
He appealed in particular to the business community to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol regulations.
“Don’t let this be a week where we would have lost the gains we have made,” he stressed.
The Prime Minister called on the management of these businesses to continue to emphasise sanitisation, physical distancing and to limit the number of persons in stores to prevent the spread of the virus.
He also appealed to Trinidadians heading to Tobago for the Christmas period to be responsible.
“It is not a free-up zone. It is not a Covid propagation zone,” he said.
He said the Government is aware of the Christmas parties being organised in the sister isle.
“You are going to be visited by law enforcement along the way and there must be some way we can protect ourselves from law-breaking,” he said.
He said he is very happy that Tobago is expecting a “bumper” number of visitors this year but he pleaded for caution.
PM first in line for vaccine
With respect to the Covid vaccine, Rowley said when the World Health Organisation (WHO) signs off on what is an acceptable vaccine for Trinidad and Tobago, “I would be the first in line to have my vaccine.”
He said he has no hesitation in taking it and recommending it to his family and is not fazed by the negative comments.
He said the first people to get it will be healthcare workers and those in elderly homes and then high-risk persons.
The Prime Minister said the Government is hoping that by mid-January if the country is in a similar position to where it is now in terms of numbers, then consideration would be given to bringing some of the school population back out.
He noted that in the United States there is a 31 per cent increase in young people reporting for mental health care.
Dangerous and inadvisable
Speaking at the news conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the ministry was getting information that many people are planning Christmas limes and are “splitting up” the gatherings.
He said people who are accustomed to having 30 or 40 people at home are now inviting ten for brunch, ten to come for lunch and another ten for dinner.
Time lapse of liming, he said, is just as dangerous and not advisable.
The minister said there were 39 Covid-positive cases at Perenco but measures have been taken to ensure that operations continue.
However, he noted that Perenco is going to lose some production capacity.
He said on December 27 decontamination and sanitisation efforts were carried out on the platform and quality testing is being done and all “human touch” areas such as control room and sleeping rooms are being sanitised and cleaned so operations can resume.
Shaky ground
Dr Michelle Trotman sounded an alarm over the crowds at business places, adding that the base on which the country stands is “shaking”.
Speaking at the news conference, Trotman expressed concern about crowds in particular at malls and supermarkets.
She said the 50 per cent capacity at business places is not being adhered to.
“It’s what I have experienced and other members of the team have experienced. As we go out to these places, they are crowded and people are not social distancing,” she said.
Trotman pleaded with citizens to adhere to the Covid-19 health protocols.
“We want to take 2020 away, welcome 2021 with low numbers so we could move forward with the business of trying to get ahead with our lives. The way to do that is to sanitise, distance, mask, stay with your own family unit and don’t forget if you are ill, don’t go to work,” she said.