Don’t harass doctors

The Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) has written to Caribbean Airlines (CAL) asking that they immediately desist from harassing doctors and putting pilots under undue pressure.
TTALPA wrote to CAL’s vice-president, Human Resources, Roger Berkeley, on August 23, noting that pilots who received certified medical sick leave reported that their doctors were contacted by CAL representatives who advised them that they may be subpoenaed before the Industrial Court for questioning, in respect of the legitimacy of medical sick leave certificates they issued to pilots.
The pilots said this is not only harassment but can be seen as intimidatory to its members.
TTALPA strongly urged CAL to immediately desist from harassing the medical professionals who issued sick leave certificates as that has resulted in them calling pilots to advise them that the validity of their professional diagnosis is being called into question.
The pilot body said that this is not only a source of embarrassment to pilots but an “intimidatory tactic”, which can only further exacerbate an already sensitive situation and place undue pressure on pilots to operate when they are genuinely ill.
TTALPA indicated that pilots have complied with the order of the Industrial Court made on August 21, which instructed all pilots to return to their rostered work and not call in sick en masse.
TTALPA reminded that pilots are bound by Civil Aviation laws and regulations, which states that a person shall not operate an aircraft in a negligent or reckless manner so as to endanger life or property.
It noted that any deviation from this responsibility on the pilots’ part can be considered by the regulatory body to be negligent or reckless operations of aircraft.
Fearful pilots
TTALPA noted further that regulations speak to the fitness of flight crew:
1. A person shall not act as pilot in command or in any other capacity as a required flight crew when he is aware of any decrease in his medical fitness for any cause which might render him unable to safely exercise the privileges of his licence.
2. The pilot in command shall be responsible for ensuring that a flight is not
(a) commenced where any flight crew member is incapacitated from performing duties for any cause such as injury, sickness, fatigue, the effects of alcohol or drugs; or
(b) continued beyond the nearest suitable aerodrome where the capacity of the flight crew to perform functions is significantly reduced by impairment of faculties due to fatigue, sickness or lack of oxygen.
The Express spoke with some pilots yesterday who said CAL is creating a culture where pilots are afraid to call in sick. They disclosed that CAL’s personnel are doing a “forensic audit” into sick leave certificates and scrutinising certificates issued years ago.
“They are creating a dangerous situation because guys are going to be afraid to call sick when they are actually sick, and this is going to cause a problem for safety in the airline....
“They have filed an injunction so pilots are afraid they can get fired if they don’t comply; they are harassing doctors and they (doctors) will be intimidated and fearful to see these pilots now,” said a pilot.
“What the public may not understand is that we fly with hundreds of people, we fly to New York and then turn around and fly back to Trinidad, 12 hours a day; we are exposed to lots of bacterial culture, we work in a cabin in the air and we get sick all the time.
“There are guys who have gotten Covid six times after they came out to work after the pandemic. Pilots are exposed to a lot of illnesses, we are running our bodies down, there is fatigue and exhaustion,” the pilot added.
The pilots noted that CAL has one of the highest safety standards in the industry and this is under threat.
‘Bullying statements’
Meanwhile, Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh yesterday issued a release condemning “bullying statements” by CAL’s chief executive officer, Gavin Medera, saying he has “overstepped” his boundary as CEO by training his guns on doctors.
Indarsingh said CAL’s move to call doctors and tell them they can be summoned before the courts is an attempt to intimidate pilots, other CAL workers and doctors, and to deflect from Medera’s “abysmal failure” as CEO.
“Having consulted with several legal and medical authorities over the past few 24 hours I can advise that the conclusion on Mr Medera’s statement is the same; there is no legal basis upon which a doctor can be summoned before the courts to breach patient/doctor confidentiality. Mr Medera is farse, out of place, and jetting away into wistful, deflective stupidity,” said Indarsingh.
He said Medera’s statement stands to create fear among staff by indirectly intimidating any and all CAL workers who may need to access legitimate sick leave, as they are entitled to so do.
Indarsingh said Medera needs to focus on the fact that pilots have lost confidence in the negotiating process.