‘Don’t harp on negatives’

Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) president Robin Naraynsingh says the liberalisation of fuels market is being politicised in some quarters, when the discussion should be going in the other direction.

He was responding to questions following Energy Minister Stuart Young’s contribution in the Senate yesterday that the Government will not allow gas station owners to come together to increase fuel prices.

Naraynsingh said the legislation has not been made law yet, but there was already talk about possible illegal moves by gas station owners and cartel behaviour.

“We need to hear positive discussions coming out of liberalising the fuel subsidy, and not the political slant. The citizens want to hear what are the plans when it is made law, not harping on the negative aspects.”

He said if a price is set with fuel, no gas station owner can go above that because it would now be a law.

The current prices for premium gasoline, super gasoline and diesel at the pump are $5.75, $4.97 and $3.41 per litre, respectively.

