Don’t judge me, help me

This is a story of a single mother who needs help to improve her living conditions and to feed her ten children, including one with a disability.
Erica Williams had her first child at age 17, and the last one only two years ago.
But she asks that you don’t judge her before reading how she got here.
Erica Williams is now 37 years old and lives in a two-bedroom plywood shack at the end of a muddy track along Lengua Road, Indian Walk, Moruga.
When she became pregnant as a teenager, it ended her chances of advancing her education and finding stable employment.
Her first-born son developed medical complications and has battled illnesses since.
The love affair with his father ended and Williams entered a common-law relationship with a man who would father her nine other children.
The mother said her relationship ended and the father of her children left their home.
This, she said, began a life of struggle and pain to bring up and educate her children to end the cycle of poverty.
The children, ages 20 to two years, all depend on their mother for food, shelter and comfort.
The eldest girl, aged 17, is awaiting her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) results. The 16-year-old girl is a form four pupil, a 15-year-old boy is in form three, and her 13-year-old son just passed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
Two of her children, ages 11 and nine, attend a primary school in the area and she is still working on getting her seven –year-old boy enrolled.
Williams said she had no more money left to send that boy to school. The four-year-old girl and two-year-old boy have not yet started school.
Williams said the children share one device given to the SEA pupil by his primary school last year.
“And when I can, I will walk to the schools and pick up packages for the other children. It is difficult but I want to educate my children. I want them to have a better life than me. I want them to have a future,” she said.
Although she is willing, Williams said, she cannot leave her children unattended to find employment.
The mother depends on the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ food support programme to purchase groceries for her family. The food card valued at $800 provides food for her children.
And when that runs out, because her boys are becoming young men with healthy appetites, Williams depends on hampers from her Member of Parliament and other good Samaritans in the community.
Williams has no money to purchase new clothing and school books for her children.
“We use clothes that people give to us and if we are lucky someone will help with the books. Otherwise, we depend on the schools to assist through their internal programmes for needy children,” she said.
Trek to a river to bathe
There is a standpipe in the front yard but that too is not dependable, she said.
And after she prepares a meal for her children at daybreak, the mother would line up her young ones and trek to a nearby river to bathe.
“It is very muddy there but we go there and bathe because the pipe we have is not good. I sometimes go to the river to wash clothes too but someone gave me a used washing machine recently,” she said.
The family’s outhouse was blown away by the recent strong winds, sending her sons scampering through the village to save the rusted roofing sheets.
And for a stove, Williams placed a firecracker on two boulders outside.
“I have a fridge that someone gave me but it is not working well. I don’t like asking for help because people are always judging you although they really don’t know your situation. So I make do with what I have. There are some people in the area who would help me with my electricity bill,” she said.
The children’s father, Williams said, would assist when he can but he too is struggling to find employment.
“This land we are living on belongs to a family member who allowed us to live here. He said we can build on it but I cannot afford to build a house right now,” she said.
Williams decided to share her story as she is now seeking assistance from the public to give her children a better life.
“These children deserve better. They are very bright and doing well in school. I want them to make it. I was trying to do it on my own but it is becoming very difficult for me. I need help. I am pleading to anyone who can to assist us, please,” she said.
MP responds
Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin was contacted by the Express and reached out to Williams.
Benjamin said hampers were dropped off and the social welfare division of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services was informed of the family’s situation.
The National Commission For Self Help has also been contacted to intervene.
“We also have NGOs in the area who are willing to assist with some building materials and other things,” she said.
Benjamin said she was looking forward to assistance from the public in the construction of a structure on the property.
Anyone willing to assist Erica Williams and her ten children can contact carolyn.kissoon@trinidadexpress.com