Trinidad and Tobago Police Social and Welfare Association president ASP Gideon Dickson says the Police Service already has several units that vet police officers.
This followed the Prime Minister’s statements at the weekend that a decision has been made to look at accepting help from the United States in establishing “vetted units” within arms of National Security.
In an interview with TV6’s Morning Edition yesterday, Dickson admitted there were rogue elements in the Police Service, however, while he recognised that the service is not a perfect organisation, he believes the Prime Minister’s statements gave the impression that ‘vetted units’ do not currently exist in the organisation.
According to Dickson, since 2010 police officers have been vetted through the Professional Standards of Bureau (PSB).
In examining the Prime Minister’s statement, he provided statistical data for the last five years to highlight that the PSB, the internal investigating unit for police officers, has been functioning.
He stated, “In 2019, 62 officers brought before the court. In 2020, 40 officers brought before the court. In 2021, 81 officers brought before the Court. In 2022, 56 officers brought before the court and in 2023, 27 officers to date brought before the court.” Dickson used this as a benchmark to show that the unit has been ‘weeding out’ the rogue element in the TTPS.
Dickson further added that another unit addresses issues involving police officers particularly with firearm-related matters. He also highlighted the anti-corruption unit that investigates State entities.
According to Dickson, the PSB and the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau already receive additional money.
These special units, he said, are always paid extra.
Dickson made this remark in light of the Prime Minister’s statement over the weekend that officers of the proposed ‘vetted units’ may be paid more. He asked, “Is there a correlation between more money and integrity? That Jury still out, money don’t really buy integrity.”
Dickson is of the view that the Police Service, as part of the criminal justice system, are the gate keepers, but are treated average while other arms of the system are “treated and paid to maintain their integrity.”
He continued, “Is there a correlation between integrity and how you pay people? There may be an argument there.”
According to Dickson, there are officers upholding their integrity, and police officers should not be broad-brushed. He said the Police Service should not be used as a target.
“We talking integrity testing, okay, test all of us. I want to be the first to go but I also want the politician to be standing up right next to me, going to be integrity tested on a weekly basis, monthly basis. I want Immigration, Customs, Fire, every single entity that falls under the State banner to be integrity tested.”
The real concern, Dickson believes, is the outcry from the public for the fear of crime or of becoming a victim of crime. “To me, that is the bigger and major topic for us to be discussing at this point in time,” he said. He questioned, “How do we go about addressing some of these fears that are outside there?”
He made a call for the realignment of the Police Service to better serve the public.