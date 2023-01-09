DON’T KILL CHILDREN

“LEAVE the children alone, leave them out ah allyuh bacchanal,” said Tisha Meloney, the grandmother of six-year-old Kylie Meloney who was killed yesterday morning by a bullet meant for someone else.
Kylie’s one-year-old brother who was in the house at the time was unharmed.
“I will see you tomorrow Granny,” was the last thing Kylie told her grandmother before leaving with her mother on Saturday afternoon.
Hours later on Sunday, the grandmother received a chilling phone call and rushed over to Sangre Grande District Hospital where she faced frustrated doctors and nurses who made five unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate the child.
In an interview with the Express at her Quash Trace, Sangre Grande home yesterday, the grandmother recalled what happened on Saturday.
“She left here to go by her mother to plait her hair for school on Monday,” she said, adding that while she had some concern for the child’s safety she felt sure that her daughter and her friends would have kept the child safe. Kylie’s mother lives at Blake Avenue Extension, a short distance away from the grandmother’s house.
“It was after 2 a.m. I got a phone call from my daughter and she said ‘Mammy, they shoot Kylie and Kylie not responding’,” she said.
“So I contacted the Sangre Grande Police Station for information and they told me to go to the Sangre Grande hospital. When I reach to the hospital I got to see my daughter (Akeeli Meloney) first and then I saw a set of nurses and doctors starting to come around me.”
She said as they approached her she got a terrible feeling.
“Like something just hit me in my chest and they told me Kylie eh make it,” she said.
“They said that they tried five times to pump and pump her chest and do what they could to save her but there was no response,” she said.
Her daughter received a gunshot to her left leg, shattering the bone.
“Kylie was really jolly. She lightened up the place because as a child she would make you laugh and smile. She danced. She loved music and thing,” she reminisced.
As she spoke her voice broke but she continued, “she was really loving to everybody. Everybody who meet Kylie loved her. Lord fadda, ah don’t know.”
Asked if she had any concern about the child being in that area, she said:
“It seemed like it was safe that day and she would pick up the child and keep her for a few days,” she replied.
She admitted however that she was not familiar with her daughter’s friends and that usually she would not have preferred the child being there.
“Yuh does hear all kinds of things going on in the back there but it is the mother’s child and she came for her,” she said.
Asked if she had a message for those that did this she said, “not the children. Don’t kill the children. Allyuh leave the children out ah allyuh bacchanal as she did not deserve that. Nobody eh deserve that. It is hard because she was really close to us. From baby she was with us as it was me and my mom who raised Kylie,” she said.
Police report
Around 2.05 a.m. Kylie, her one year old brother, her mother, Akeeli, 25, her boyfriend, Kevon “Shrek” Lucas, 34; Dexter Trotman, 47, Lucas’s brother and another woman were all asleep at a house at Blake Avenue Extension, Sangre Grande when Trotman was awakened by the sound of dogs barking.
On checking his CCTV cameras, he saw three men wearing green camouflage clothing entering the property from the northern side of his yard shouting, “Police, police open the door!”
Trotman then shouted to everyone asleep to wake up following which the gunmen opened fire on the house.
Using a mix of assault rifles and pistols the gunmen shot at the house while the occupants tried to seek cover.
Lucas sustained a gunshot to his shoulder, Akeeli was shot on her left leg while Trotman received a gunshot to his left shoulder. The one-year-old was unharmed but Kylie was shot in her abdomen.
All four were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital by neighbours.
Eyewitness account
One of the women who was in the house during the ambush spoke to the Express but asked not to be named.
She said around 2 a.m. they heard dogs barking outside.
“We have CCTV cameras so we looked at the cameras. At first we weren’t seeing anything but the dogs started to bark more aggressively,” she said.
Trotman got up as well and they tried to wake others in the house.
“He (Trotman) was trying to wake up the relative when he saw three armed men jump the fence. Trotman started pounding the door harder to wake up Lucas because he knew he had two little children in the room with him and he seeing gunmen,” she said.
She said the gunmen started pounding on their front door claiming they were police.
“But Trotman was seeing them. He was telling them it is not police, don’t open the door. It’s not police because he is seeing that it is not police. It was men dressed in army uniform and they start to shoot the house.
“Everybody try to run around to the back of the house and when we ran to the back of the house the gunshots stopped and then they realise all who get injured,” she said.
She said that on August 8 last year another relative of Trotman was shot at the house and is still nursing gunshot wounds.
Describing Kylie, she said: “She was fun. Kylie was always smiling. She not disrespectful but was a very special child. She would come. She liked to learn her school work. She really liked doing artsy things...things with her hands, drawing, colouring, she liked that. As a mother I wouldn’t wish that on anybody. Kylie was innocent in all of this. And what I mean to say is if they keep coming back then that means somebody has an enemy right?...If you have an enemy, meet them and talk. Communication is a real issue in this country and that is why we have all these problems.
“If we learn to communicate from small and teach our children to communicate how you feel about somebody instead of using violence as the communication because I am sure Kylie didn’t do anybody anything and she didn’t deserve what she got,” she said.
The 2023 murder toll stood at 12 up to last night while the figure on this date last year was 11.