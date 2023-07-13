Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its second mpox infection yesterday. But Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh called on the population to not panic.
In giving the assurance that the public health system was prepared for mpox, Deyalsingh also noted the disease is spread by very close, usually sexual contact, and “is not like Covid-19”.
In a telephone interview with the Express, he said preparations would have been made previously with the Caura Hospital which is ready to accommodate mpox cases.
The confirmed cases in this country are in home isolation, and of primary concern would be people who have been in very close contact with the patients.
The Ministry of Health stated in a release yesterday that subsequent to its announcement on Tuesday of a confirmed infection, it advised that “a second case of monkeypox (Mpox) virus was confirmed via laboratory testing earlier today. The patient is a young adult male”.
However, Deyalsingh noted the nature of mpox’s contagion, and said the general public should not be alarmed. He said T&T was “well-prepared to deal with individual cases”, with testing equipment, vaccines and protocols at the ready.
The ministry announced on Tuesday that the first confirmed mpox patient was a middle-aged man with a history of international travel.
Deyalsingh said the public health system was prepared to vaccinate the close contacts of the two confirmed cases if necessary.
“We had already assigned Caura as a designated health facility just in case any person isolating were to become seriously ill or decompensate,” Deyalsingh said, referring to possible heart failure and fluid build-up in the body.
The ministry stated yesterday that “the relevant County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) is currently conducting an epidemiology investigation and has initiated the local public health response, which includes home isolation and contact tracing for the patient”.
Deyalsingh advised the public that mpox is “a vastly different virus to Covid-19” and is spread between infected and non-infected people “primarily through very close, intimate physical contact, typically during sexual intercourse.
“The risk to the general population is extremely, extremely small,” he said.
He said there is “no need” for public health protocols like what applied during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as travel and movement restrictions and mask-wearing.
“Nothing of the sort,” Deyalsingh said, adding that “life in T&T for the vast majority goes on as usual”.
He said only close contacts of the cases in home isolation were affected and they have been advised to isolate and vaccinate.
Asked how the two confirmed cases were detected locally, Deyalsingh noted that symptoms of mpox may initially appear as the flu, such as fever, stuffy nose and headache.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms followed by fluid-filled skin lesions/pustules and rashes is advised to seek testing for mpox, he said.
Asked if T&T was at any increased risk due to border porosity, the minister said mpox was a global phenomenon, but the virus was also appearing to be “burning itself out”.
He recalled that the current outbreak started outside Central Africa, starting in May 2022 and peaking in August last year.
There are around 89,000 cases in 112 countries, with some countries reporting higher cases in the past month.
However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared in May 2023 that the “multi-country outbreak is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), given the sustained decline in cases”.
Deyalsingh said T&T was recording its first cases and the virus was still in circulation, but noted global statistics, adding: “It’s not a cause for national alarm.”
The Ministry of Health said it will continue to provide updates to the public as necessary.
Additional information on the monkeypox virus can be found on the ministry’s website at www.health.gov.tt/monkeypox.