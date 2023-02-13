Don’t penalise drivers

THE Government must take action to ensure that motorists do not pay any penalties or face a $5,000 charge if their motor vehicles are not inspected, according to Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Moonilal also warned that people are being placed at risk, and made potential targets for bandits, with the move to utilising the Ato Boldon stadium and Larry Gomes stadium to facilitate the transfer of vehicles.
He said these transactions are usually done in cash and, therefore, people now have to move around with money and face bandits.
He noted the ongoing “calamity” taking place where there is the headache of differing information at the Licensing Division electronic record database with the physical paperwork motorists have.
Moonilal said people are also facing oppression having to form queues from 2 a.m. to have their vehicles inspected and, he said, in the face of this, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan sought to blame the people for not getting inspections done earlier.
He said the computer system of the licensing division found many mistakes such as the spelling of people’s names, registration of chassis numbers, etc.
He said instead of going out into the community at the garage and seeking to clarify and correct these errors, the licensing Division is telling people to fix these things themselves.
Moonilal called upon the Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke and the minister to put things in place to ensure that people, who cannot get their inspection on time, not be charged $5,000 or face any penalties or reduction in demerit points.
“They must put a moratorium now on the penalty because the Licensing office has to clean up its act,” said Moonilal.