Don’t penalise drivers

Roodal Moonilal

Opposition MP: Dr Roodal Moonilal

THE Government must take action to ensure that motorists do not pay any penalties or face a $5,000 charge if their motor vehicles are not inspected, according to Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Moonilal also warned that people are being placed at risk, and made potential targets for bandits, with the move to utilising the Ato Boldon stadium and Larry Gomes stadium to facilitate the transfer of vehicles.

He said these transactions are usually done in cash and, therefore, people now have to move around with money and face bandits.

He noted the ongoing “calamity” taking place where there is the headache of differing information at the Licensing Division electronic record database with the physical paperwork motorists have.

Moonilal said people are also facing oppression having to form queues from 2 a.m. to have their vehicles inspected and, he said, in the face of this, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan sought to blame the people for not getting inspections done earlier.

He said the computer system of the licensing division found many mistakes such as the spelling of people’s names, registration of chassis numbers, etc.

He said instead of going out into the community at the garage and seeking to clarify and correct these errors, the licensing Division is telling people to fix these things themselves.

Moonilal called upon the Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke and the minister to put things in place to ensure that people, who cannot get their inspection on time, not be charged $5,000 or face any penalties or reduction in demerit points.

“They must put a moratorium now on the penalty because the Licensing office has to clean up its act,” said Moonilal.

11 go into Lyons’ den

11 go into Lyons’ den

A REIGNING two-time king, two former monarchs and eight other calypsonians advance from a field of 40, following Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-final, on Saturday, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Snakey (Heaven Charles), reigning winner of the National Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch, last September, and last week’s Young King Calypso Monarch, heads the list of calypso royalty heading to the Big Yard, for the National Calypso Monarch final, on Dimanche Gras night, on Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Body found in Venezuela: man’s family wants closure

THE cellphone found in the pocket of the clothing on a body that was entangled in a mangrove on the coastline of Venezuela has convinced relatives that missing fisherman Rishi Khemchan has been found.

They were however in dismay yesterday after they were told that should the body not be retrieved by today, it would be disposed of.

Nessa Preppy in on-stage row

Nessa Preppy in on-stage row

SOCA STAR Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John) had her set cut short, after backing band Temperature refused to play her music following an on-stage bust-up, at Fire Fest on Saturday night, at Fire Services Headquarters, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

An edited one-minute-long video, showing pieced-together clips of the incident, has since gone viral.

ERLA ORDERS MISSING AMMO PROBE

ERLA ORDERS MISSING AMMO PROBE

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has ordered an immediate investigation into the disappearance of some 500 bullets police had seized from a legal gun dealer.

The top cop told TV6 that the matter is now engaging the attention of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).

In an immediate response yesterday, wife of the dealer, attorney Nyree Alfonso, said it was ludicrous as the very PSB offices are the ones who seized weapons and ammunition and therefore this is a case of himself investigating himself.

Alfonso is the wife of Towfeek Ali, owner of the Firearms Training Institute Ltd, whose personal firearms and ammunition as well as the company’s computers and registers were seized by the police in October 2022.

