Don’t punish gun owners

INDEPENDENT Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh has urged the Government not to “punish” people for seeking to own firearms.
Speaking in the debate on the Finance Bill in the Senate yesterday, Deyalsingh said there was a time when only the selected few, such as judges and MPs, owned firearms. He said he grew up in a home with firearms, since his father, a judge, and his colleagues owned firearms and would sometimes go hunting. He said everyone should be given an equal opportunity now to own a firearm and get proper training.
He said he had no problem with the increase in the fees for Firearm Users’ Licences. However, he had a difficulty with the Government wanting to prevent people for getting firearms and firearms variations.
“I am trying to figure out what is this Government’s hesitancy or problem with getting people firearms. It is just like a car, if I have a licence, I can buy five cars. If I went through the checks and balances which are better than what obtains in the US, we have to look at permission from spouses, psychological assessment, police examine your home, certificate of police character, etc,...once persons have those checks, you give them (firearms). Because even trained people, like policemen, could have accidental and negligent discharges,” he said.
Citing a number of instances where there were accidental discharges, he said, “Once there are safety checks and balances, we should not use any piece of legislation to try and come down on individuals who only want to protect themselves and their families.” He said most people who owned firearms were not advocates of violence but wanted a safeguard against violent threats and home invasions.
Deyalsingh said he had no problem with the Government trying to restrict assault weapons, such as an AK rifle. “But one has to understand that having a pistol now with eight guys coming into your home, you can’t defend yourself if each of them has guns. You need something called a carbine pistol (pistol calibre carbine) which shoots a lot of rounds. So I am just putting a plug in for the powers that be to understand that if crime were okay, if there were not home invasions, I would not see the need to push for this. But in the present situation I think we should seriously consider giving people the right to defend themselves,” he said.
Illegal scrap iron and
timbering penalties
Deyalsingh, however, welcomed the stricter fines for illegal timbering and for the stealing of scrap iron. He said more conservative officers and range wardens were needed to fine people who engage in deforestation activities.
Noting that the fine for engaging in the illegal metals trade had been increased from 15,000 to 100,000, he said scrap iron dealers were claiming that the government was against the small man. “But if you take a church bell, or a sluice gate, this is a criminal culture and the government had no choice but to come down on those individuals. The (illegal) scrap iron industry is not just little hustlers trying to make a living, it is now a lucrative international organised crime enterprise and no nation is spared,” he said. He said it amounted to “economic sabotage” because of the way it destroyed infrastructure. The theft of copper lines and other infrastructure at entities like WASA, TSTT has disrupted service across the country, Deyalsingh said.
He said cable theft in the UK cost 700 million pounds every year and that the problem was also prevalent in Africa. “It is not just lumpen proletariat involved, these are big fish. “So I thank the Government for bringing this measure of increased penalties,” he said.