A St Joseph man who pleaded guilty yesterday to the rape and grievous sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2005 is expected to be released from prison on Wednesday.
This is because when his guilty plea and time already spent on remand are taken into account, 42-year-old Roger “Cheroke” Hernandez would have already served the sentence the court intended to impose.
Hernandez appeared virtually before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds yesterday, charged with the offences that took place on the evening of July 8, 2005, in Arima.
While Justice Ramsumair-Hinds pointed out Hernandez would have been made to serve a total of eight years in prison, he has already spent eight years and nine months behind bars.
However, he was not immediately released since his attorney, Adelia Jordan, said her client intended to make an application to receive an exemption from his name being placed on the sexual offenders’ website.
But such an application can only be made before a person is released from prison, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds pointed out.
It is for this reason she remanded Hernandez back into custody and set Wednesday as the date when she will hear the application.
Earlier this week, the judge gave a maximum sentence indication (MSI) indicating the highest possible term Hernandez would be made to serve if he decided to plead guilty.
On the charge of rape, the judge said she was of the view the highest term was 12 years. With regard to grievous sexual assault offence, she believed the appropriate term was eight years.
Yesterday Jordan said she had since spoken with her client, and he agreed to accept the MSI and therefore had elected to plead guilty.
It is established in law that once a person enters a guilty plea, they automatically receive a one-third reduction in sentencing.
In this instance, Hernandez was entitled to have four years automatically subtracted from the 12-year sentence, leaving him to serve eight years. He was also entitled to have the time he had already served behind bars deducted as well, therefore, his time on remand has already exceeded the sentence.
The case
The State’s case was that the victim was working at a shoe store in East Trinidad during the 2005 July/August vacation period and came to know Hernandez since he was also employed at a nearby business place.
On the day of the incident, she had just completed work and was about to meet some friends, when she was approached by Hernandez.
He asked her to follow him to an upstairs room in the area, which she did.
Once there, the State, which was represented by attorney Ravita-Persad-Maharaj, said Hernandez began undressing himself, removed her clothing and forced the girl to have intercourse.
He also forced her to perform oral sex on him.
Days later, the girl and her mother reported the incident to Arima police, after which Hernandez was arrested and charged with the offences.