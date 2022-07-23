FILE - A man using his smartphone is silhouetted near an advertisement for Douyin, the Chinese sister app of TikTok, at a mall in Beijing on Aug. 30, 2020. A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province executed a man Saturday, July 23, 2022, who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror over an extreme case of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)