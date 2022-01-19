As he addressed questions on the use of tear gas as a crowd-control measure, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday called on parents and guardians to think before “putting their young children in harm’s way”.
Last Sunday, police officers fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, who were demonstrating against the Government’s vaccine rollout policy, an action criticised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has called for a probe into the incident.
But responding to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles during Prime Minister’s Question Time in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, Rowley said Charles must know that in the Police Service, there is and has been for the longest while a use of force policy which includes the use of tear gas as a crowd-control measure.
“TTPS Departmental Order 126 of 2019 includes the use of force policy addressing gasless lethal force as tear gas by Guard and Emergency Branch. The member ...knows that and he is just seeking to engage in misinformation and mischief,” the Prime Minister said.
Asked by Charles whether this policy takes into consideration the presence of young children, elderly people and passers-by before it is used, the Prime Minister said: “Madam Speaker, I don’t know of any young children who find themselves making decisions to go out and break the law, causing the police to fire tear gas on them. If you are concerned about young children that you have, you as a parent must be concerned about not putting your children in harm’s way.”
No lockout for public servants
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reiterated that the Government had no intention of implementing a mandatory vaccination policy.
Responding to a question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, the PM said the Government was engaging in ongoing consultation with respect to creating safe zones, and that assignment had been put in the hands of the Attorney General’s office for the necessary legislation, so that there can be legal authority for any such development in the public and private sector.
He said this matter was originally scheduled to “come to a head” in January 17, but the Government has granted a month’s extension to the AG’s office, and it was now looking to mid-February to bring the legislation to Parliament.
Door open for consultation
Asked by Moonilal whether the Government intended to consult with trade unions, the Prime Minister said this matter was placed in the AG’s office for the expressed purpose of consulting with all stakeholders, not the least of which is the labour movement.
He said consultations were taking place and while certain people have participated in consultations and others have elected not to, the door remains open for consultation.
Asked by Indarsingh to give an undertaking that whatever legislation comes, public sector workers would not be illegally locked out, the Prime Minister said: “I have no idea what you are talking about because nobody is threatening to illegally lock out anybody.”
And responding to a question from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee on Carnival, Rowley reiterated that any Carnival activity would be governed by public health protocol.
“There will be some Carnival activity that will be agreed upon by the Carnival fraternity, largely through the guidance of the NCC, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture. And whatever they come up with must be done within the context of the existing health protocols. So there is no further announcement to be made. Those are the conditions for Carnival-like activities,” he said.
“He added that some activities would not be permitted which were at variance with the pandemic response at this time.