DON’T RUSH TO JUDGE

As the probe relating to the $20 million default judgment awarded to nine men freed of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman continues, lead investigator, retired Appeal Court Judge Stanley John, is urging citizens who are “justifiably appalled and outraged” over the matter to “withhold” their judgment until completion of the investigation.
He assured that the investigating team, comprising himself and former assistant commissioner of police last attached to the Special Branch Unit Pamela Schullera Hinds, was only interested in uncovering and reporting the truth.
“In doing so, we shall act fearlessly but fairly, expeditiously but carefully, objectively and impartially, and with scrupulous regard for the requirements of natural justice and the rule of law,” John said.
He said the first “exhaustive” report will be delivered to Attorney General Reginald Armour no later than March 31, and a “full and final” report within six months. John gave the timeline and other details relating to the investigation via a public statement, aired on State TV station TTT in Port of Spain.
In 2016, the nine men—Shervon Peters, Devon Peters, Anthony Gloster, Joel Fraser, Ronald Armstrong, Keida Garcia, Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham and Antonio Charles—were acquitted of the murder and kidnapping of Naipaul-Coolman.
Their attorneys filed the malicious prosecution lawsuits in 2020; and in 2021, Justice Joan Charles entered the default judgment in favour of the former accused because of the State’s failure to defend it.
She had directed that the award of compensation be assessed by a High Court Master.
On January 30 this year, Master Martha Alexander awarded the men a total of $20 million in compensation for malicious prosecution.
As to why the State did not mount a defence in the matter, Armour disclosed at a news conference two days later that the case file had gone missing from the State Solicitor’s Department one day after it was handed over to State attorneys.
Retired Justices John and Rolston Nelson were retained by the State to carry out an investigation into the missing file.
Nelson’s role is to provide independent legal support to the investigation while John’s role is lead investigator.
On Monday, John said in a statement that the missing file had been found.
He said Solicitor General Karleen Seenath informed that the file was handed to her on February 6.
The reappearance of the file, he said, formed part of continuing investigations.
A legal source told the Express on Tuesday that the file was never actually “missing” and it was handed over by a senior judicial officer.
“Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, you must be justifiably appalled and outraged at the outcome of the civil action brought by the nine persons who were acquitted of charges of kidnapping and murder of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman,” John said yesterday.
He said the “foremost priority” of the investigation was to trace how the matter went from claim, to default, to judgment, to the award of the $20 million in damages against the State.
“While we shall undertake this investigation with the utmost care and exhaustiveness, given the gravity of it, we shall aim to present our first exhaustive report to the Honourable Attorney General no later than March 31, 2023. We say let the chips fall where they may,” John stated.
“In closing, while the ire of the nation has understandably been inflamed by this matter, I respectfully urge the general public to withhold judgment until the investigation is complete,” he said.
John said in the interest of transparency, there will be an opportunity to field questions from the media on this matter.
“However, that time is not now. The investigating team must be allowed to gather information and deliberate on its findings before addressing the many questions that the public, through the media, must have. That interrogation would be best supported by relevant information,” he said.
“I, therefore, commit to fielding these questions at the appropriate time, in the process that would allow me to sufficiently respond without prejudicing or compromising the investigation—investigation which started fully on Saturday, February 4th, 2023,” John said.
He said he looked forward to returning to the public when the investigation was over.