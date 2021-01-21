Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has warned some “ragamuffin” citizens to not sabotage the new A.P.T. James ferry which cost taxpayers $500 million.
Speaking at the commissioning of the vessel at the Scarborough Port yesterday afternoon, he said anyone who mistreats the ferry would be considered an enemy of the nation.
“We had instances before with vessels that came to this country. There were people somewhere in this nation that saw it fit to throw orange, grapefruit and clothes to clog the toilet and get the news they require,” he said.
“Don’t forget the night at the opening of the Brian Lara Stadium, individuals went in with clothes and clogged the toilet, causing it to overflow, so that someone could say something wrong with the Brian Lara Stadium.
“We have those ragamuffins amongst us in Trinidad and Tobago.”
The Prime Minister called on Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago management to ensure proper security is in place for the vessel.
“I received a lot of WhatsApp messages yesterday morning from citizens who called for extra security of the vessel as they expressed concerns of sabotage.”
Rowley told the small gathering he became nervous when he had reason to believe the A.P.T. James had stalled off the Scarborough coastline.
However, he was later informed the vessel was unable to dock because of a scheduling problem with another ferry.
The issue was resolved in a short space of time, and the vessel eventually docked.
The Prime Minister said he was of the belief it was a one-off incident, and expressed confidence in the port’s ability to effectively manage the vessels on the seabridge.
He urged users of the new vessel to do all they can to ensure the ferry lasts as long as it can in T&T waters.
“This brand new vessel has a shelf life of over 30 years, depending on how we the people maintain it. It’s not a toy and it’s not to be treated lightly as it’s a major investment by the people of Trinidad and Tobago towards the economic and other developments of the country,” Rowley added.
Food will come to Trinidad from Tobago ► sub-head ◄
Also delivering remarks, Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said the ferry signalled Government’s commitment to development and to the people of Tobago.
He noted the seabridge crisis revealed that Tobagonians were not producing enough food.
“The island has begun working on that problem and expects that by the later half of this year, more food would be leaving Tobago to come to Trinidad than what is leaving Trinidad to come to Tobago,” Dennis said.
National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) chairman Herbert George said the vessel was fully certified.
He said the A.P.T. James is expected to come into service in the coming days.
It will replace the leased MV Jean de la Vallette. The contract for the vessel ends later this month.
George said the A.P.T. James can hold 926 passengers and 250 cars.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said the other vessel bought by T&T to service the inter-island route, the Buccoo Reef, left from Tasmania yesterday morning, to head to this country.
It will make two stops on its 9,266-nautical mile journey form the shipyard to T&T—one in French Polynesia and one at the Panama Canal.
The vessel was named after Alphonso Philbert Theophilus James who was born in Black Rock, Tobago, and was a politician from the 1940s till 1961.
His daughter, who was on board the vessel, 85-year-old Oritha James-Simon, said her father’s recognition was long overdue.
“He was a man that came from humble beginnings and I am pleased the younger generation will now know who APT James was, and what he stands for.”