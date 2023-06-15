Stop trying to take Tobagonians for fools.
This was the message from Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Kelvon Morris and political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke yesterday to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who on Tuesday broke his silence on a controversial leaked audio recording.
In the clip, a man and woman, alleged to be senior THA members, are heard discussing using THA funds to pay workers “lucrative” salaries to spread political propaganda in order to “shape the narrative”.
Morris reiterated yesterday that the conversation was “clearly” of two senior public officers conspiring to misuse taxpayers’ funds for their “personal benefit and mischief”.
“...That is to spread propaganda, that is to mislead and change the narrative, and to defame and demean the opponents,” he said.
At a media conference, Morris said that after 21 days of silence on the issue, Augustine tried to be “technical” and “shoot the messenger” on Tuesday night, instead of telling the public whose voice was heard on the audio recording.
“It’s clear now you’re trying now to say that wherever this conversation was had, that the room was bugged and that somebody surreptitiously was able to receive this information,” he said. “But it matters not how this information was gathered because at the end of the day, what this person was able to provide to the public is a conversation of criminality.”
He said if he had his way, the person who leaked the controversial audio would be awarded and applauded.
‘Playing smart with foolishness’
Playing an excerpt from the 2000 hit song by Jamaican star Shaggy, Morris said the only answer the public and people of Trinidad and Tobago should now accept from Augustine was that “It wasn’t me”.
“It’s very easy. (Augustine is) playing smart with foolishness, telling us he and his executive will be exonerated because of some security concern. It’s clear. We’re not stupid. They’re believing that Tobagonians are fools and are trying to take us for fools, but we are not,” he added.
Morris said he recently received a package of documents which showed that a man who said he was a pensioner had purportedly filed a four-page complaint with the Integrity Commission about the matter.
He said the man, after listening to the audio over 100 times, claimed to have recognised the voices of the two people in the recording, and had asked the commission to probe if any laws within the Integrity in Public Life Act were breached.
He said he planned to write the Integrity Commission, through his attorneys, to confirm whether the commission had received such a complaint and to call for the matter to be treated with urgency.
The Express was unable to reach the Integrity Commission’s registrar to verify if it had received a complaint and whether or not a probe into the matter had been launched.
Morris said he also planned to file a motion of no confidence in Augustine at the earliest time in the assembly.
“And I’m calling on my (THA) colleagues, we will now test how independent they truly are...,” he said.
Since the controversial clips were leaked online three weeks ago, Augustine and other THA members have been silent on the issue.
‘Media doesn’t set my agenda’
But at a district town hall meeting at the Tobago Fairfield Complex on Tuesday night, two residents called for answers.
Responding, Augustine said many people in the media wanted him to talk on their time.
“That’s one thing I don’t do. I set my own agenda. The media doesn’t set my agenda,” he said. “And I can tell you, this is more than just an audiotape and involves some security considerations, extremely serious at that, that requires me as leader to ensure I spend enough time mulling over it.”
Augustine said that by the end of this week, he will speak extensively on the matter, and when he does, he and the THA executive will be “properly exonerated”.
He said when he makes his statements, everyone would not be happy, and “it may bring some houses down on some people”.
He went on: “You see, if I was in the minority or if I was in another place, I done talk long time. I probably cuss everybody and ask for forgiveness and move on with my life, long time.
“But one of the things I’ve had to learn in this position is to measure my steps, to count my words, to think of the fact that you can be right and disastrous at the same time. In other words, there are some things I could say, even tonight, that I will be in my right to say, that I have knowledge of, that I should perhaps say, (but) I have to measure whether or not it’s in the larger public good to say.”
In a Facebook video yesterday, Duke called on Augustine to bring the evidence of the “security concerns” surrounding the audio clip.
“Do not continue to fool poor black people with your stupidness. Be real and be upfront with us,” Duke said.
Duke said he took offence to Augustine saying the media did not set the agenda on when he should speak.
“What are you saying, that you are in control of the media and when you are ready, you will speak to the media? It does not work so. In a democratic country, there is freedom of the press, and the press is free to ask you to comment on an issue which is engaging the public attention,” Duke said.