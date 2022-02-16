Don’t traffic contraband

“DO not traffic.”
This was warning given by Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan as he welcomed 238 recruits into the Prison Service yesterday.
In the past three years, more than 16 prison officers have been arrested and charged for attempting to smuggle contraband items into the nation’s jails.
These items included cellphones, marijuana and cigarettes according to data from a senior officer in the Service.
Addressing the batch also was National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds who announced the on-going installation of new alarms and video surveillance systems at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca while similar work was being done at the nearby Maximum Security Prison.
Pulchan described the Service as a noble profession in a volatile environment.
“It is a dangerous profession, make no bones about it, but do not succumb to illegal activities that would slander you,” he said. “Values you uphold will hold you up.”
He warned the new officers about illegal activity.
“Do not traffic. Don’t allow attempts to induce you to traffic. From today onward your relationships will change with your friends. The places you once went, you will have to revisit in your thoughts,” he said. “Be aware of your surroundings and the friends you keep may have to be revisited also because you are entering a new era in your lives. You are becoming a prison officer and that speaks volumes for how you will be perceived in society.”
He urged the officers to embrace their training and “let it speak through your words and actions”.
He also spoke about the challenges of Covid-19 and the Service’s rapid adjustment allowing inmates to speak to their families on-line and “digitising” canteen services which allows inmates’ relatives to pre-pay for items which can then be picked up by inmates “in a grocery-like environment”.
Alarm system
Hinds said it pained him to see officers being charged with trafficking offences.
But he noted that there had not been a massive outbreak of Covid-19 at the nation’s jails even though they were enclosed environments.
“They did exceptionally well,” he said.
He said Government continued to support the Service by installing new alarm systems and video surveillance, as well while strengthening laws to protect not only prison officers, but all of law enforcement.
“The alarm system will enable the timely resolution of emergency situations should they occur,” he said. “The on-going supply and installation of video surveillance no doubt continues allowing for an integrated surveillance approach across all prison facilities and is expected to be done by the fiscal year.”
Still on the issue of physical changes at the nation’s jails Hinds announced the upgrading of facilities at the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre (formerly Youth Training Centre) stating that dorms, library and gym facilities had been improved.
He described this as priority “as young people find themselves outside the comfort and warmth and stewardship and guidance of their biological families who find themselves in your care they must be afforded the best that society can offer.”
He said that the south wing of the Remand Prison had been refurbished while work on the north wing continues.