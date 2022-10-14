Prime Minister Keith Rowley says no amount of manima, threats or calls for resignations would deter his Government in its resolve to pursue those who commit white-collar crime.
Speaking at the Diego Martin West constituency’s 49th annual conference on Wednesday night, the prime minister blasted the Opposition Leader and the UNC, saying: “If you believe that you (the UNC) make enough manima and threaten enough and call for enough resignations and that that would frighten the PNM Government against taking action against criminals who distress this country, you have another thought coming. Don’t waste yuh time!”
According to Lise Winer’s Dictionary of the English/Creole of Trinidad and Tobago, manima means “A movement, a daring or bold step; a characteristic bit of style of showing off skill...”
Saying the position of the Opposition leader and the UNC was that pursuing white-collar crime was expensive so don’t spend money pursuing it, the prime minister said: “They want to turn the table where the issue now is not so much about those who commit the crime and those who admit to the crime, it is all about those who proceed to have them account for the crime.
“Well we will have none of that...Well I want to declare here tonight, as we are pursuing white-collar crime, the price at the end is not the matter (issue), (it) is whether we find the culprits and put them where they belong.
“And running interference on behalf of people who have matters in the court wouldn’t faze us one bit. Every dollar we say we spend on legal fees, we could tell you what that money was spent for.
“All of a sudden those who distressed us in the worst possible way and who (is) behaving as though shame doesn’t exist, counting money for us and telling us, leave it so,” he said.
“Some lawyer, a senior counsel from the United Kingdom comes to the Trinidad court, present evidence that what he did, plead guilty, was convicted, fined $2.2 million, agree to turn State witness to talk about his friend... but the Opposition leader’s big point is that he, that gentleman, is claiming $150 million in damages,” he said.
The prime minister, on more than one occasion, referred to attorney Vincent Nelson as “some convict”.
He added: All of a sudden legal fees are a big problem for them. But I could tell you one thing, I would be the most surprised person, and as of now I know of no situation where any money paid to any lawyer in any legal matter ended up in the pocket of any member of the Government which I lead,” he said.
Noting the Opposition leader has said Ramlogan has been exonerated, Rowley asked: “Exonerated by whom? His leader! So she is going to go and erase the court record where Vincent Nelson told Justice Holdip ‘I did it’.”