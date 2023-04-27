Health Minister Terence Deyalsingh yesterday issued a statement expressing shock and vehemently denying recusing himself from Cabinet discussions on the acquisition of five parcels of land for the Cumuto Manzanilla highway.
However, a few hours later, at the Parliament sitting during debate for land acquisitions, the minister seemed to shock Opposition members as he admitted he did, in fact, recuse himself from the Cabinet meeting, as his “second cousin removed” has an interest in the five parcels of land.
Said Deyalsingh: “Originally the information put out would have led someone to believe that my immediate family have an interest in five parcels of land. That is simply not true. However, on looking at the motion, I have discovered that my second cousin removed does have an interest and it is on that basis I recused myself.”
This prompted loud laughter from the Opposition benches, bringing House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George to her feet to say, “I don’t know what is such a great joke that people would laugh so scandalously. I know from the contrite body language that I am reading from some members to my left that they appreciate the level of their infraction and I just hope that we would not have such an outburst again.”
Deyalsingh continued, saying his personal integrity as a person in public life for 13 years demands the highest standards, even if the person is his second cousin removed.
He emphasised that his immediate family—himself, wife, children—have absolutely no interest in the five parcels of land.
Deyalsingh said the issue of recusals is an honourable one and it should not be “weaponised” as it has been done to indicate that every recusal has a “nefarious outcome” or objective. He said recusals are part of the public protection, and ministers recuse when they have to.
“I again put on the record that I did recuse, and I offer my sincerest thanks to the member for Barataria/San Juan (Saddam Hosein) for accepting this explanation,” he said.
In an immediate response to questions from the Express last night, Hosein said, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive. Remarkably, Mr Deyalsingh remembered his long-lost cousin at the Cabinet but forgot about him this morning and then compelled Minister Sinanan to mislead on his behalf in Parliament.
“Dr (Roodal) Moonilal had the rather unpleasant task of exposing him in full public glare as someone a bit distance from the truth. I am vindicated in my call for transparency and accountability, which I raised Monday last.”
How it started
The issue was first raised by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein at a United National Congress (UNC) public meeting in Princes Town, where he questioned whether Deyalsingh and his family members stood to benefit from the acquisition of five parcels of land to make way for the Cumuto Manzanilla highway project.
Hosein referred to a Cabinet Secretariat document which he said stated that Deyalsingh recused himself from Cabinet discussions on the land acquisition.
Yesterday, Deyalsingh slammed Hosein’s comments, which he noted were reported in the media.
He said “The statement on recusals from Cabinet deliberations on five parcels of land concerning the Manzanilla Cumuto highway are totally untrue. I wish to put on the public record that neither myself nor any member of my family own any land, or have any interest in any parcel of land concerning the Cumuto Manzanilla highway.”
He went on to state that the matter of recusals in Cabinet deliberations is the honourable, ethical and correct thing to do, designed to protect the public interest, and is an integral part of good governance.
“The public is advised that matters of recusals should not be weaponised to deliberately mislead the public,” said Deyalsingh, adding that he will continue, as he has done in the past 13 years, to always act in the public’s interest and to uphold the principles of transparency and integrity in public office.
Saddam in shock
Deyalsingh’s media release was immediately met by Hosein, who fired back that he had obtained the information from the Cabinet Secretariat.
Hosein noted that on January 11, 2021, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) application was sent to the Cabinet, seeking a list of the matters for which each minister recused himself/herself from Cabinet meetings during the period September 8 to January 2021.
He said the information was provided by the Cabinet Secretariat on April 7, 2021.
Hosein said page 27 of this document stated that Deyalsingh recused himself from the Cabinet in relation to “Issuance of Orders under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, Chap 58:01, in respect of Five (5) Parcels of Land to be acquired for the Purpose of Facilitating the Construction of Phase 1 of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension to Manzanilla Project”.
The Express has seen this document and the reason for Deyalsingh’s recusal.
Hosein said in addition to this recusal, the FOIA response by the Cabinet Secretariat indicated Minister Deyalsingh would have recused himself on 12 other occasions ranging from matters on the refurbishment of Whitehall, grant of a lease of agricultural lands in Rio Claro, the San Fernando Waterfront Project, the Redevelopment of Central Block, and the refinancing of a loan for Petrotrin.
“In this regard, I note with utter shock that Minister Deyalsingh cast doubt on the records of Cabinet meetings. Minister Deyalsingh must now explain the shocking contradiction with respect to his statement and the records of the Cabinet,” said Hosein.
The Express sent Deyalsingh the document and asked him to explain the contradiction. His response was that he was responding to the newspaper report of what Hosein had said.