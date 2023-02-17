DON’T WINE ON COPS

While the T&T Police Service (TTPS) is promising a safe Carnival this year, they also have a word of advice for masqueraders—do not wine on officers on duty.
“I would want to ask our masqueraders, particularly our scantily dressed ladies, to desist from dancing wining or gyrating on my officers. It is disrespectful and unwelcome,” Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said yesterday at a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Earlier this month, the Government released 2023 Carnival regulations, which included a regulation that stated individuals could be arrested and hauled before the courts if found singing or reciting lewd and offensive songs or indulging in behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive.
And while discussions have been raised in public spheres as to what defines lewd behaviour or gestures, Christopher said masqueraders should not dance on her officers.
“I believe I lead a very professional organisation and I doubt very much my officers will consent to or even return a wine,” Christopher said when pressed on the issue by reporters.
Gold Commander for the Carnival season Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Collis Hazel supported the police commissioner, saying:
This is the new dimension taking place under the astute leadership of the police commissioner, and the briefing will include what we will inform and educate about what is to be executed.”
Eyes everywhere
ACP Hazel also noted that he had already met with the various heads of the ten policing divisions in the TTPS to ensure safety and security for all law-abiding citizens this Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
Among these initiatives included the calling-out of all police officers currently on leave to report for duty for this period to bolster the availability of personnel.
Additionally, the TTPS would be assisted by officials from the Municipal Police, the Defence Force, as well as traffic wardens to ensure the upcoming days of festivities were among the safest in the country’s history.
Hazel revealed that 800 officials, including 300 soldiers, will be within the capital city to ensure the safety and security of all.
The TTPS has also ensured its operational centres through the country, fed with live footage from select CCTV cameras, were working and available so that nothing escapes their attention.
It was also noted that police body cameras were being checked as well to ensure they were operational and in use during this period.
The TTPS also intends to plan with private citizens, especially in residential communities, to create a network of CCTV surveillance which would be available during this period.
“I will say categorically, the Police Service is out in numbers to ensure a safe Carnival, and as such I want to advise citizens and visitors alike to enjoy all the activities and celebrations, but in a responsible way.
“Your behaviour must be responsible and I implore you to obey the laws and directions of the police officers on duty. They are here to ensure your safety and to ensure that Carnival 2023 is an enjoyable one for everybody,” Christopher stated.
Secure your guns
ACP Winston Maharaj also advised citizens who are the holders of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) to lodge their weapons and ammunition at the police station nearest to them, and not to bring weapons into areas of revelry.
While he noted that it was not illegal for them to carry their weapons, he advised it would be more prudent to have them secured away from events.
“There is nothing preventing them from walking with it. They were lawfully issued firearms. Permission was granted, and they can carry it on their person in a safe manner. If they lose it, there will be questions to answer, and we may look at liability, and negligence as the case may be. If they use it, there will also be questions to answer. But to just apply a common-sense approach, rather than having a right to carry a firearm because it’s mine, it would suggest that you avoid going into an environment where a significant amount of alcohol is being consumed, a large number of persons gather, and the behaviour is one, for want of a better word, liberally expressive.
“You would want to avoid having a firearm in that kind of environment, particularly if your intention as a person is to go have a good time. You can hardly see a firearm making a difference to you enjoying the merriment and revelry of Carnival,” Maharaj said.
Citizens were also warned to park in designated areas and to have all necessary driving documentation on their person, as wreckers and licensing officers will be on duty for both days.