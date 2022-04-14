HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has appealed to the population to not jeopardise “hard-won gains” in the Covid-19 fight, as the country observes a four-day Easter holiday weekend, from tomorrow.
The long weekend follows the lifting of restrictions on business, recreation and gatherings on Monday, April 4, as daily Covid-19 infections and deaths have shown steady decline.
Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 weekly news conference yesterday, Deyalsingh also issued a special appeal to the counties of Caroni and Victoria, which have maintained the highest infection rates in the two years of the pandemic.
Victoria has always displayed “an abnormally high number of cases”, Deyalsingh said, and currently accounts for some 3,000 or 50 per cent of active infections.
Caroni is second, with 16 per cent, and both accounted for up to 70 per cent of the country’s active infections, which he called a “worrying statistic”.
The ministry has received reports of Covid-19 outbreaks in some workplaces, he said.
Deyalsingh said the country was able to reopen through the hard work of the medical team handling the Covid-19 response, vaccinations and restrictions.
However, just under 50 per cent of the country is not vaccinated against the virus, and Deyalsingh asked people to bear in mind a “one-in-two ratio” when at work, recreation or any other type of business.
The local vaccination rate of 50.7 per cent means half the people in a room may not be protected and if masks are not being worn, the risks of infection are increased, he said.
The minister noted that hospital occupancy has declined, and said “it applies to all of us to protect the hard-won gains”.
“So I want to focus and shine a light on Victoria and Caroni, to assist us by modifying how we act and conduct ourselves, post-lifting of restrictions,” Deyalsingh said.
New slogan
Deyalsingh said “we have come too far to turn back now” but an outbreak may be avoided by adopting the catchphrase, “heightened vigilance and personal risk assessment”.
He reminded that the elderly were also still at risk, and people could still take the virus into their homes.
While the daily Covid-19-related death rate has shown significant decline from up to early 2022, Deyalsingh reminded that up to Tuesday, 3,787 people had succumbed and people were still dying, “albeit in small numbers”.
The deceased were mostly the elderly and unvaccinated, he said.
Asked about circumstances contributing to high infection rates in Caroni and Victoria, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the population density of those areas was thought to be a main factor.
Deyalsingh said the virus is still present in T&T and is still continuing in some parts of the world. He recalled that many businesses suffered during extended lockdown periods, and said the country would not want to return to that.