DO not lock down Trinidad and Tobago again.
This was the advice to the Government from several business groups yesterday that while precautions must be taken as Covid-19 numbers have started to rise again, another lockdown would hurt the country.
The Ministry of Health in Tuesday’s update reported that there were 406 new positive Covid cases, between January 2-January 9 with eight deaths reported from January 2-January 10.
Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Charles Pashley told the Express yesterday that the chamber was not of the view that stricter measures were required.
However, he said the country’s biggest business group continues to recommend that people follow the protocols and take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from the deadly virus.
“We don’t believe further lockdowns will be implemented, but we await the presentation at the Prime Minister’s press conference (this) morning,” Pashley said.
Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Vivek Charran said stricter Covid measures are not necessary at this time except for those who are more vulnerable.
“We all know by now that Covid is here to stay and cases will be present globally throughout the year...Lockdowns have only led to inflation through higher shipping prices and shortages in consumer goods and they also affect the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sectors in all countries that could not give stipends and cash injections to spare the worst economic efforts,” Charran said.
Asked his thoughts about the possibility of another lockdown, Charran responded by saying this would only bring about unspeakable duress in the country when coupled with the level of inflation and the unemployment rate which has not returned to pre-Covid levels.
Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Ramon Gregorio said that, based on where the global direction of Covid was going, this country may end up adopting stricter Covid protocols, like some countries that are already requiring vaccination status once again. In addition, Gregorio said as the Carnival season approaches there is a greater concern about the widespread movement of people over a four to six-week period.
“The Government should actively monitor and act decisively and be a leader on the Covid front having had the experience from the last two years to go on,” he said.
Another lockdown would be cause for great concern as the business community would not be able to withstand another hit and several SMEs would be severely affected.
“The economy is currently rebounding due to heightened activity for Carnival and Christmas, however, a recent article in the Wall Street Journal has suggested that global growth figures were overestimated and that actual growth would be around 1.3 per cent as opposed to a projected three per cent. Another lockdown will potentially further affect economic projections,” Gregorio said.
‘Population complacent’
President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce Angie Jairam suggested that Government re-introduce mask-wearing and sanitising in public spaces along with limiting the number of people gathered in one space.
Jairam said the chamber was worried and fearful that any upsurge in cases would affect everyone, including the business community, which continues to struggle from the last lockdown.
She called on Government to take the necessary limited measures and keep the country open to avoid even more hardship faced by the population at this time.
And Arima Business Association president Christian Rampersad said in the past the association stated that Covid is an endemic and going forward people will have to make adjustments to their lives.
“Covid is here to stay, we will have to make changes to our lifestyles and guidelines of operations. The increase in Covid cases is proof that we the population are complacent and have stopped the necessary precautions to minimise and prevent the spread of the virus,” Rampersad said.