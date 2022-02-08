Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is “continuing his appeal to our Venezuelan neighbours to not be encouraged to risk their lives and the lives of others in illicit and dangerous border crossing”.
The Prime Minister’s urging has come in the wake of the death of a Venezuelan baby who was shot in an incident involving the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard off the south east coast on Saturday night.
In a Facebook post yesterday, Rowley began by expressing his deepest sympathy on his own behalf and that of the people of T&T for the “unfortunate loss of life of a baby during security operations”.
The Prime Minister said he spoke with vice-president of the government of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and conveyed this country’s deepest sympathy.
“I conveyed our deepest sympathy to the family and wider Venezuelan community at this time of grief over the loss of life of the young child, at sea, during security operations involving T&T Coast Guard and traffickers transporting illicit entrants,” he said.
He said Rodriguez promised to fast-track the presentation of credentials for Ambassador Major General Ret’d Edmund Dillon, Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
“That will facilitate an early meeting between senior T&T Coast Guard officers and senior officers of the Guardia Nacional, to bring about better and more effective collaboration against the illicit trades of trafficking in people, guns and drugs etc, which are detrimental to both our nations,” he said.
Minister Browne: Dillon in Caracas
Meanwhile, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Amery Browne also told the Express that Dillon is in Caracas and awaiting a date for his official presentation of credentials.
Commenting on the incident, Browne said from the early hours of Sunday morning he was in communication with Rowley and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds on the very unfortunate incident. He said he established direct and early communication, as soon as notified, with the Venezuelan Minister of External Affairs Felix Plasensia, and with the Ambassador of Venezuela Carlos Perez and was able to convey sadness and regret at the loss of life of a small child in the incident.
He said this was followed by transmission to Caracas of a diplomatic note that provided a summary of the incident and that expressed the sincere sympathies of the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has described as “horrific” the incident in which the Venezuelan baby died. Speaking on yesterday’s Morning Edition on TV6, Hinds said the incident led to the head of the T&T Coast Guard having to speak to his Venezuelan counterparts and noted that Rowley had reached out to that government.
The minister was emphasising the connection between border security and crime in T&T, when he recalled the incident, which has made international headlines.
He called it “an unfortunate and horrific event yesterday that led to the loss of a life of a young child of this world”.
Again later referring to the incident as “a most horrific affair where a child lost its life, Hinds said the Government was constantly fighting to improve border security.
Fatal incident
And in a statement, the Venezuelan government urged the T&T authorities to carry out an exhaustive investigation to find out what happened to cause the death of the baby. “The Venezuelan government extends its most sincere condolences to the infant’s relatives, while urging the Trinidad and Tobago authorities to carry out an exhaustive investigation to clarify the facts surrounding this fatal incident in which, unfortunately, a Venezuelan child lost his life,” the statement said.
The statement said President Nicolas Maduro ordered the activation of all diplomatic international protocols to consolidate the cross-border security dynamics that preserve good understanding between the two countries.